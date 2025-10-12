×
Kenya Lionesses crowned Safari Sevens champions

By Washington Onyango | Oct. 12, 2025

Kenya Lionesses take on Uganda Lady Cranes during the 2025 Safari Sevens Tournament finals at Nyayo National Stadium, on October 12, 2025. [Stafford Ondego, Standard]

Kenya Lionesses are the 2025 Safari Sevens champions.

Lionesses were crowned champions after coming from behind to edge out arch rivals Uganda 14-10 in the finals played on Sunday at Nyayo Stadium.

Despite playing with six players in the last two minutes, Lionesses defended with pride to see off Uganda who will rue ball handling errors despite returning to Kampala with a silver medal.

Edith Nariaka split the Ugandan defense in the second minute of the match to score between the posts before Sinaida Mokaya added the extras for a 7-0 lead.

Uganda however replied with two unconverted tries for a 10-7 half time lead.

In the second half, Janet Okello restored Kenya’s lead after quick tap and go five meters off the Ugandan try box, a try that Mokaya converted for 14-10 lead.

Two minutes to time, Freshia Oduor was sent to the sin bin for a dangerous play when she pulled the hair of a Ugandan player in an attempt to defend.

Kenya Lionesses and Uganda Lady Cranes inaction during the 2025 Safari Sevens Tournament finals at Nyayo National Stadium, Nairobi, on October 12, 2025. [Stafford Ondego, Standard]

However, despite the numerical advantage with a minute left on the clock, Uganda failed to punish the hosts after two knock on’s gifted Kenya the win.

Lionesses battled their way through in the semis to overcome Shogun 12-10.

Chantelle Miell gave Shogun an early lead before Freshia Oduor’s converted try turned the game around for a 7-5 lead.

Edith Nariaka added another for a 12–5 advantage, though Shogun’s Mar Molina cut the deficit to 12–10 before halftime.

Despite pressure in the second half, the Lionesses held firm to secure victory and book their spot in the final.

Kenya Lionesses celebrate after being crowned champions of the 2025 Safari Sevens Tournament finals at Nyayo National Stadium, on October 12, 2025. [Stafford Ondego, Standard]

In the other semifinal, Uganda 7s edged defending champions Costa Blanca Barbarians 17–12 in a thrilling encounter.

Lydia Namabiro opened the scoring for Uganda before Grace Nabagala extended the lead with a converted try for 12–0.

The Barbarians responded through Stella Juana and another try to level the game at 12–12, but Namabiro struck again with a decisive unconverted try on the right wing to seal Uganda’s win and send them into the final.

