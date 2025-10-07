Kenyans intensify hunt for East Africa Basketball Championship trophy

Derrick Okongo (L) of Ulinzi Warriors tackle Powell Hargas of UON Terror during their Kenya Basketball Federation match at Nyayo Gymnasium stadium on May 10, 2025.UON Terror won 59-53. [Stafford Ondego, Standard]

All Kenyan sides will be in action today as the 2025 East Africa Basketball Championship Cup (EABCC) enters day three at Nyayo Stadium Gymnasium.

With the pool winners set to book direct ticket to the semi-finals, the Kenyan boys will have everything to fight for as they look to ensure that the trophy which eluded them last year remains at home.

Former league champions Ulinzi Warriors take on Ethiopia’s Gembela City in their second Group B match.

A win for the soldiers will see them top the pool and advance to the last four while the second side in the pool will take on the team that will finish third in Group A for a semi-final slot.

Ulinzi head coach Benard Mufutu said that the games are very competitive but they will capitalise on teamwork. “We will bank on teamwork because it eases the workload on individuals when each player does their bit hence reducing pressure. We started well and we will keep fighting because the teams are very strong hence each one of us must bring their A-game,” Mufutu said.

Ulinzi Warriors and Umoja Basketball Club had a good start to the competition registering resounding victories in their respective matches. The soldiers announced their return to the Zone Five stage with a 73-57 win against Tanzania’s Stein Warriors in Group B.

Team effort won the game for Ulinzi even as Leonard Rapudo led the scores with 16 points. Brans Nzioka and Rigan Okere added 14 and 13 points respectively.

Stein’s Jonas Mushi knocked down a towering 27 points but his effort was not good enough to save his side from the Kenyan soldiers. A great second half show sealed the victory for Ulinzi who had trailed the Tanzanians by two points at half-time.

Umoja beat Burunndi’s Les Hippos 89-79 in Group A. The Premier League semi-finalists controlled their guests from the onset taking the first and second quarters 23-21 and 26-22 for a 49-43 halftime advantage.

They outplayed the Hippos in the third quarter scoring 22 points against 12 to stretch their lead to 16 points going into the fourth period. The Burundians were stronger in the last quarter taking it 24-18 but it was a little too late to salvage the game.

Umoja will face off with former league champions Kenya Ports Authority (KPA) in an-all Kenyan duel. A win for Umoja will earn them a place in the semi-final while a defeat will see them take on the second or third place team in Group B.

KPA who also have a chance of topping Group A were set to play Les Hippos last night. Should the dockers win against both Les Hippos and Umoja then they will directly qualify for the semis.