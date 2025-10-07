×
App Icon
The Standard e-Paper
Kenya's Bold Newspaper
★★★★ - on Play Store
Download Now
The Standard

Kenyans intensify hunt for East Africa Basketball Championship trophy

By Elizabeth Mburugu | Oct. 7, 2025
Derrick Okongo (L) of Ulinzi Warriors tackle Powell Hargas of UON Terror during their Kenya Basketball Federation match at Nyayo Gymnasium stadium on May 10, 2025.UON Terror won 59-53. [Stafford Ondego, Standard]

All Kenyan sides will be in action today as the 2025 East Africa Basketball Championship Cup (EABCC) enters day three at Nyayo Stadium Gymnasium.

With the pool winners set to book direct ticket to the semi-finals, the Kenyan boys will have everything to fight for as they look to ensure that the trophy which eluded them last year remains at home.

Former league champions Ulinzi Warriors take on Ethiopia’s Gembela City in their second Group B match.

A win for the soldiers will see them top the pool and advance to the last four while the second side in the pool will take on the team that will finish third in Group A for a semi-final slot.

Follow The Standard channel on WhatsApp

Ulinzi head coach Benard Mufutu said that the games are very competitive but they will capitalise on teamwork. “We will bank on teamwork because it eases the workload on individuals when each player does their bit hence reducing pressure. We started well and we will keep fighting because the teams are very strong hence each one of us must bring their A-game,” Mufutu said.

Ulinzi Warriors and Umoja Basketball Club had a good start to the competition registering resounding victories in their respective matches. The soldiers announced their return to the Zone Five stage with a 73-57 win against Tanzania’s Stein Warriors in Group B.

Team effort won the game for Ulinzi even as Leonard Rapudo led the scores with 16 points. Brans Nzioka and Rigan Okere added 14 and 13 points respectively.

Stein’s Jonas Mushi knocked down a towering 27 points but his effort was not good enough to save his side from the Kenyan soldiers. A great second half show sealed the victory for Ulinzi who had trailed the Tanzanians by two points at half-time.

Umoja beat Burunndi’s Les Hippos 89-79 in Group A. The Premier League semi-finalists controlled their guests from the onset taking the first and second quarters 23-21 and 26-22 for a 49-43 halftime advantage.

They outplayed the Hippos in the third quarter scoring 22 points against 12 to stretch their lead to 16 points going into the fourth period. The Burundians were stronger in the last quarter taking it 24-18 but it was a little too late to salvage the game.

Umoja will face off with former league champions Kenya Ports Authority (KPA) in an-all Kenyan duel. A win for Umoja will earn them a place in the semi-final while a defeat will see them take on the second or third place team in Group B.

KPA who also have a chance of topping Group A were set to play Les Hippos last night. Should the dockers win against both Les Hippos and Umoja then they will directly qualify for the semis.

Follow The Standard channel on WhatsApp

Related Topics

KPA basketball Basketball Africa League Kenya Basketball Federation Basketball Africa League (BAL)
.

Latest Stories

History might repeat itself as many candidates line up for 2027 contest
History might repeat itself as many candidates line up for 2027 contest
Leonard Khafafa
By Leonard Khafafa
2 hrs ago
SHA faces collapse over Sh76b hospital debt, lawmakers warn
National
By Okumu Modachi
2 hrs ago
Students stuck as dons, State clash over Sh7.9b dues
Education
By Lewis Nyaundi
2 hrs ago
.

The Standard Insider

Questions linger over integrity of nominees listed for State awards
By Ndung’u Gachane 2 hrs ago
Questions linger over integrity of nominees listed for State awards
SHA faces collapse over Sh76b hospital debt, lawmakers warn
By Okumu Modachi 2 hrs ago
SHA faces collapse over Sh76b hospital debt, lawmakers warn
Students stuck as dons, State clash over Sh7.9b dues
By Lewis Nyaundi 2 hrs ago
Students stuck as dons, State clash over Sh7.9b dues
Court of Appeal affirms check on spouses eyeing riches in marriage
By Kamau Muthoni 2 hrs ago
Court of Appeal affirms check on spouses eyeing riches in marriage
.

Digger Classified

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERTS

join Digger Classifieds telegram channel
The Standard
© 2025. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved