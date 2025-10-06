Mombasa United, Migori Youth and MOFA set early pace as Super League race takes shape

Migori Youth FC players. [Washington Onyango, Standard]

The 2025/26 FKF National Super League is heating up after round two of matches, with Mombasa United, Migori Youth, MOFA, and Naivas setting the early pace — all tied at six points from their opening two fixtures.

Mombasa United continued their fine start to life in the second tier after beating Fortune Sacco 2–1 in a thrilling encounter on Sunday.

The coastal side, who had also won their first match, are now top of the table on goal difference.

Migori Youth matched that momentum by beating Talanta 1–0 in Nairobi. The win keeps them level with Mombasa on points and maintains their perfect record.

MOFA, one of the league’s most improved sides, stunned Vihiga United 1–0 in another close contest to make it two wins out of two.

Head coach Charles Bruno, who joined the club this season from Kisumu All Stars, praised his players’ discipline but urged for patience.

“We’ve made a good start, but it’s too early to start talking about promotion,” Bruno said. “This league is very competitive, and every point matters. Our focus is on building consistency and confidence with every match.”

Naivas also joined the top group after narrowly defeating MCF 1–0. Their strong start confirms early signs that the Nairobi-based side will be among the contenders for the title if they maintain their current form.

Elsewhere, Equity Bank earned their first win of the season with a convincing 3–1 victory over Kabati Youth, while Mwatate United and Nzoia Sugar played out an entertaining 2–2 draw in Wundanyi.

At the other end of the table, the pressure is already mounting for Fortune Sacco, Kisumu All Stars, and MCF, who occupy the bottom three spots after failing to win any of their opening matches.

Fortune Sacco’s 2–1 loss to Mombasa United leaves them with no points from two games, while Kisumu All Stars fell 1–0 to Kibera Black Stars in their only outing so far.

MCF also remain win less and goalless, and they will need to respond quickly to avoid being cut adrift early in the season.

With the top four teams showing early dominance, the race for promotion — and survival — is already shaping into one of the most competitive NSL seasons in recent years.