Esports: Nakuru crown new champions as Kenya Series kick off

Gamers in action during the opening leg of the 2025 Kenya Esports Series in Nakuru. [Kenya Esports Federation]

19-year-old Daniel Kibiwot was the star of the show as the Kenya Esports Series kicked off in Nakuru over the weekend.

The little-known gamer stunned veteran Francis Imbuga with a dominant 6-2 victory in the eFootball final to announce his arrival on the national stage.

“I dedicate my win to my parents because they have always supported me,” said Kibiwot, who could hardly hide his excitement after lifting his first major title.

“This is just my first step. My goal is to represent Kenya in the Olympic Esports Games 2027, and I know I can do it.”

The Flamingo Series, held at the Old Nakuru Town Hall, marked the opening leg of the 2025 Kenya Esports Series and drew hundreds of fans who watched new talents dethrone established names in several categories.

The event showcased the growing depth of talent in the country’s Esports scene, with fresh faces dominating the winners’ list.

In the EA FC Open Category, Abraham Odhiambo triumphed after edging out David Owuor 3-2 in a tightly contested final, while in the eFootball Mobile division, youngster Jacob Deng fought past experienced campaigner Nicodemus Mwendwa 2-1 to claim victory.

“I am very happy to win my first tournament,” said Deng. “I knew my opponents would underrate me, but I stayed focused. Now I want to go and win the national title.”

The only defending champion to retain her crown was the highly rated Hannah Gamer, who beat Nancy Faulen 4-2 in the EA FC Women’s final.

“I knew the pressure would be on me to deliver because I’m the best in my city,” said Hannah. “I just kept my cool and stuck to the plan. I thank the federation for taking this competition beyond the capital and giving girls a chance to shine.”

Esports Kenya President Ronny Lusigi hailed the tournament’s success and the rise of new players.

“We are very pleased to see the emergence of fresh talent,” he said. “It shows that Kenya has an abundance of gifted gamers, and this is exactly why we are taking the series to the grassroots. Nakuru has set a great example for the other four legs.”

The top finishers in all categories have booked their places in the National Finals, which will be held on December 12 in Nairobi. The Kenya Esports Series now moves to its second leg, the Rift Series, in Eldoret on October 18.