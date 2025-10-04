Kakamega Homeboyz edge Sofapaka to pick first win of the season

Kakamega Homeboyz football team players when they played against their rivals AFC Leopards at Bukhungu stadium. [Benjamin Sakwa, Standard]

Kakamega Homeboyz narrowly saw off Sofapaka 1-0 on Friday to pick their first win of the 2025-2026 SportPesa Premier League season as round four of the Sh20million campaign kicked off at Dandora Stadium.

The winner of the Premier League will walk away with Sh15million, runners up Sh3million and third placed team taking home Sh2million, prizes that are expected to juice up the local league which has witnessed dominance of Tusker and Gor Mahia the past decade before entry of Kenya Police last year.

New club signing Josphat Lopaga launched his campaign with a goal after netting the winner three minutes into the match, a first half strike that was enough to hand the Kakamega County based outfit maximum points.

John Omondi’s precise delivery all the way from the back was met by the former Gor Mahia youth attacker who slotted the ball home for the narrow victory.

Coming into the clash, both sides were desperate to end their winless start after failing in previous attempts.

Homeboyz had drawn 0-0 with Mara Sugar in their opening match while Batoto ba Mungu had lost 2-0 to record champions Gor Mahia and drawn 1-1 with AFC Leopards in their first two matches.

Victory lifted Homeboyz to fifth with five points while Sofapaka remain deep in the relegation zone with one point.

Newly promoted APS Bomet remain bottom without a point after two defeats followed by Tusker with one point and then 2009 champions Sofapaka.