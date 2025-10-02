Revealed: How Sports Kenya spent Sh607 million on ghost stadiums

Sports Kenya acting Director General Gabriel Komora (right) and ADF Japheth Kaunyu when they appeared before the National Assembly PIC on Social Services Administration at Parliament Buildings, Nairobi, on October 1, 2025. [Boniface Okendo, Standard]
A parliamentary committee heard how Sports Kenya splashed Sh607.2 million on feasibility studies and consultancy services for construction of three stadia in Nairobi, Mombasa and Eldoret, which never took off.
