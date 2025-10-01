×
Perfect debut as newbies Nairobi United beat Mara Sugar for first Premier League win

By Washington Onyango | Oct. 1, 2025

Nairobi United before taking on NEC FC, Uganda, during CAF Confederation Cup at Nyayo National Stadium in Nairobi, on September 27, 2025. [Jonah Onyango, Standard]

Nairobi United launched their SportPesa Premier League campaign on the front foot after narrowly seeing off Mara Sugar 1-0 in a rescheduled round one match played at Awendo Green Stadium in Migori County on Wednesday.

The Football Kenya Federation (FKF) Cup champions have been busy with CAF Confederation Cup assignments.

Popularly known as Naibois, the new Sportpesa Premier League boys knocked out Uganda’s National Enterprises Corporation (NEC) 3-3 on aggregate, advancing to second round courtesy of away goal rule following their 2-2 draw in Kampala. The two sides also drew 1-1 in Nairobi.

Heading to Nyanza, the National Super League (NSL) champions were seeking a win on debut and they did just that thanks to a second half strike from former Kariobangi Sharks and AFC Leopards winger Ovella Ochieng.

The former Harambee Stars winger found the back of the net in the 50th minute to hand the visitors a narrow win especially after a cagey first half affair that witnessed no goals.

For Mara Sugar, their hunt for their first win of the 2025-2026 season continues after drawing 0-0 with Kakamega Homeboyz in their opening match.

