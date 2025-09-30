Esports Kenya launches national series across major towns

Eric ‘Demon’ Ngige in action during eLigue1tour national champion at Zetech University on March 24, 2024. [Courtesy]

Kenya’s esports community is set for a breakthrough after Esports Kenya announced the launch of the Kenya Esports Series, a national competition that will run from October to December 2025.

The series will tour five cities – Nakuru, Eldoret, Mombasa, Kisumu and Nairobi – before concluding with a grand finale on December 12 in Nairobi during Jamhuri Day celebrations.

The competition will feature eight popular titles, including eFootball mobile, eFootball console, EA FC 26, FC Mobile, Tekken 8, PUBG Mobile, Call of Duty Mobile and Mobile Legends.

Winners will not only be crowned national champions but will also earn the chance to represent Kenya at international events, including the Global Esports Games.

Esports Kenya President Ronny Lusigi described the series as a historic step for the industry.

“This is a pivotal moment for Kenyan esports. It is keeping in line with our commitment as Esports Kenya that we shall go to the grassroots beyond the capital city,” he said.

Lusigi added that the series is more than just competition.

“We are excited by the prospect of uncovering fresh and raw talent from across the country. In addition to the competition, the series shall also involve capacity building in all the regions we visit, which includes referees training and community engagement,” he noted.

The tour will begin with the Flamingo Series in Nakuru on October 4 before moving to Eldoret on October 18 for the Rift Series. Mombasa will host the Pwani Series on November 1, followed by Kisumu for the Lake Series on November 15.

The final city stop will be Nairobi for the Capital Series on November 29, with the National Finals taking place two weeks later on December 12.

Looking ahead, Lusigi believes the Kenya Esports Series will change the perception of esports in the country.

“We want to show young people and parents alike that esports is not just entertainment but also a viable career path. Through this series, Kenya will join the global esports conversation in a bigger way,” he said.

With an exciting line-up of games and cities ready to embrace the tour, the Kenya Esports Series promises to be a landmark moment for competitive gaming in the country.