Shabana and Posta Rangers top SportPesa League as new season picks pace

Posta Rangers FC coach Sammy "Pamzo" Omollo celebrates with players after win against Tusker FC during their Sportpesa Premier League match at Kasarani Dandora Stadium, on September 27, 2025. [Stafford Ondego, Standard]

Shabana and Posta Rangers are the early pace setters of the 2025-2026 SportPesa League which continues to pick up pace with Sh20million prize money awaiting the top three at the end of the season next year.

Football Kenya Federation (FKF) President Hussein Mohammed had earlier announced the Premier League champions will walk away with an improved Sh15million with second and third placed teams pocketing Sh3 million and Sh2 million respectively.

With a lot of money at stake, Shabana and Rangers have laid down the early marker.

While there are lot of twists expected especially with defending champions Kenya Police yet to roll out their season due CAF engagements, you cannot take the pride of Shabana fans who continue to show love for their inform team.

The Glamour Boys extended the 100 per cent start to the new season after securing a 1-0 victory over Bandari in enemy territory at Mbaraki Sports Grounds on Sunday.

Harambee Stars midfielder Brian Michira scored his third goal of the season to condemn the Dockers to their first defeat of the season.

Michira scored a brace in the opening day of the campaign when Shabana welcomed newbies APS Bomet with a 4-2 thrashing at Gusii Stadium in Kisii.

Three goals also puts Michira at the helm of the Golden Boot race as the red and white also sit top of the local league on goal difference.

Rangers who also have six points defeated Mathare United 2-1 on opening day before stunning Tusker 2-1 over the weekend.

Meanwhile, wounded KCB will kick off round three of the new campaign on Tuesday when Robert Matano will be seeking to redeem themselves when he plays Kariobangi Sharks at Kasarani Annex from 3pm.

The bankers had the perfect start of the campaign when new signing Boniface Omondi formerly of Gor Mahia hit a brace in the 2-0 win over Tusker before Matano’s momentum was slowed down last Friday after a 1-0 defeat to Mathare United.

The mixed results has left KCB fifth with three points same as Gor Mahia (4th), Murang’a Seal (6th), Bidco United (7th), and Mathare United (8th).

On the other hand, Kariobangi Sharks have made a slow start following identical 0-0 draws in their opening two matches against Bandari and Ulinzi Stars.

Both teams will be hoping to catch up with early season leaders Shabana and Posta Rangers tied in first place with six points each.

On Wednesday, Kenyan champions Kenya Police and newbies Nairobi United will kick off their SportPesa League season as they return from CAF international duties.

Police knocked out Mogadishu from Somalia 3-3 on aggregate on away goal rule to reach the final preliminary stage of Champions League while Nairobi United also knocked out NEC from Uganda on similar score line in Confederation Cup.

Police face Ulinzi Stars at Police Sacco from 4pm while Naibois travel to play winless Mara Sugar in Awendo from 2pm.