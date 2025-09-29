×
The Standard

14-year-old Chauhan beats over 145 golfers to win at Nyali Club

By Maarufu Mohamed | Sep. 29, 2025

Shay Chauhan puts his swings forward in the DHL tournament at Nyali Golf and Country Club course in Mombasa, on July 12, 2025. [Maarufu Mohamed, Standard].

14-year-old Shay Chauhan scored 42 stable ford points to emerge the overall winner of the ‘Muwi’ Roofing golf tournament played at the par 71 Nyali Golf and Country Club on Saturday.  

“This victory is one of my dreams that has come true. It was a really competitive field, I can't even believe this and I am so incredibly excited. I want to give a huge thank you to my parents, especially my father Kailesh Chauhan, who is always there for me, making me stronger every day  and for driving me to every tournament. My thanks also go to my coach, who has helped me improve my game so much,” said Chauhan Junior.

William Kaguta playing off handicap 3 played a 2 over 73 gross to emerge the gross winner as handicap 20 Aaron Kikuvi carded 40 points to claim the men’s top prize while handicap 19 Sammy Kamau was the runners up on a count back score of 38 points after tying on the same score with third placed handicap 20 Muzahim Taib who is the club’s vice-captain.

Petronilah Kalee playing off handicap 22 recorded 37 points to emerge the lady winner while handicap 33 Navinder Kaur settled for the runners up post on 35 points beating handicap 22 Lynette Oketch to the third spot on a two points difference.

Handicap 24 Inayet Kudrati claimed the senior prize on 35 points while handicap 37 Niall Chauhan on 35 points and handicap 20 Peter Wakahora also with 35 points were the junior and guest winners.

The top prize for the invited Coast clubs on 34 points was claimed by handicap 31 Hassan Khamis as handicap 34 Omar Ramadhan carded 40 points to win the Division 2 men prize and the same for the lady was claimed handicap 44 Pervis Barnsley on a score of 34 points.

Meanwhile, Everline Kerubo beat 76 players at the par 71 Sea-link Mombasa golf course also on Saturday.

Playing off handicap 16 Kerubo recorded an excellent 42 points to emerge the overall winner of the World Tourism golf tournament hosted by the Kenya Association of Women in Tourism (KAWT) in celebration of the United Nations World Tourism day.

Handicap 13 Mburu Mwangi on 38 points was the men winner as handicap 15 Epapra Lagat claimed the runners up slot after a tie on a same score of 37 points with third placed Johnson Muriuki.

Faith Muteti playing off handicap was the lady winner on a count back score of 36 points, also tying on the same with runners up place handicap 28 Constance Achila and taking the third slot with 33 points was handicap 22 Mesaidi Maarifa.

Diamond Leisure Golf Resort’s Lady captain Caroline Mokaya playing off handicap 37 recorded 37 points to win the KAWT prize with handicap 26 Pauline Nduva emerging runners up on 32 points.

The Club’s Vice lady captain Gladys Kiprono playing off handicap 42 brought 39 points to win the subsidiary lady prize while the men on 36 points was won by handicap 33 Francis Kinyua. 

.

.

