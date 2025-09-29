Omore swings to victory in Mug tournament at Nyanza Golf Club

Tito Omore follows his swing during the September Mug of the Month golf tournament at Nyanza Golf Club on September 27, 2025. [Washington Onyango, Standard]

Tito Omore claimed his first title of the year after emerging as the overall winner of the Nyanza Mug of September played on Saturday at the Nyanza Golf Club.

Omore shot an impressive 64 net to beat a field of over 50 golfers in the monthly competition, which drew players across different categories and all the way from Kericho, Kakamega, Nandi and Muthaiga clubs.

Speaking after his win, Omore said the calm weather gave him confidence to play consistently throughout the round.

“I am very happy with this win because it has been a tough year for me on the course. Today, everything worked out for me, from my short game to the putts,” he said.

“The weather was cool and calm, and that really helped me to concentrate better. I also got inspired by the encouragement from my playing partners, which pushed me to give my best.”

In the other categories, Joseph Atito was crowned gross winner after carding 80 gross, while Raju Bhayani won Division A with 69 net. Julius Omollo settled for runner-up in Division A with 70 net.

Division B produced a tie, with Mitun Patel and Ibrahim Ogeto both returning 66 net. Patel was awarded the winner’s trophy on countback, while Ogeto took runners-up honours.

In Division C, Emmah Rumo walked away with top honours after returning 65 net. Veteran golfer G Guya proved steady to win the seniors’ category on 72 net.

The tournament also celebrated players born in September. BV Patel won in the men’s category, while Tabitha Akoth triumphed in the ladies’ section.

Among juniors, Melody Ushuda emerged winner in the girls’ category on 83 net, while Tony Nyambogo impressed with 69 net to take the boys’ title.

Guest players were also recognised, with P Odongo winning on 69 net ahead of runner-up A Muhando, who posted 66 net.

The longest drive contests were claimed by Maurice Oduor in the men’s category and Christine Riaroh in the ladies’ category. J Obare received the best effort award after posting 99 net, while David Omollo won the ball pool prize on Hole 4.

Tournament convener Tabitha Ojwang praised the sponsors for supporting the monthly event.

“We are very grateful to our sponsors who made this Mug a success. Their support has allowed us to host golfers of all ages and categories in a very lively tournament,” said Ojwang. “If more corporates come on board, golf will grow even further, and we will continue to nurture talent at all levels.”

Club captain Julius Owino lauded the success of the monthly mugs, noting that they have become an important part of the Nyanza Golf Club calendar.

“The monthly mugs have really grown in popularity, and every month we see more golfers participating. The only way forward is to make them even better,” Owino said. “We are committed to improving every aspect of the game here, and the response so far has been very encouraging.”