'You have overstayed your welcome,' Murkomen warns fans mocking national flag

Interior Cabinet Secretary Kipchumba Murkomen. [File, Standard]

Interior Cabinet Secretary Kipchumba Murkomen has warned that desecrating Kenya’s national symbols is a criminal offence, following viral footage of football fans stomping on the national flag.

Murkomen said the National Flag, Emblems and Names Act prohibits misuse of the flag, emblems, names, words and likenesses tied to national identity.

“Many people don’t know that there is the National Flag, Emblems and Names Act. I urge the Inspector General of Police [Doughlas Kanja] to ensure the law takes its course,” said Murkomen.

He spoke in Wajir on Wednesday, September 24, during the 45th Jukwaa La Usalama tour, days after Kenya Police FC beat Mogadishu City FC 3-1 in a CAF Champions League clash.

The match sparked outrage after videos showed fans kicking and trampling the Kenyan flag.

The footage, widely shared on social media, drew condemnation from Kenyans who viewed the actions as a direct insult to national pride.

The incident revived public debate on the protection of national symbols and the enforcement of laws governing their use.

Murkomen said the actions undermined national unity and warned that offenders would face legal consequences.

“When you joke with our symbols of national unity and pride, you have overstayed your welcome,” he added.

Inspector General Douglas Kanja said police were investigating the incident.

“That matter is extremely serious, and I can confirm that the matter is under control,” noted Kanja.

The law prescribes fines or imprisonment for those found guilty of defiling national symbols.