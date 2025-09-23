×
The Standard

Kenya triumphs over South Africa in thrilling Nairobi Polo showdown

By Ben Ahenda | Sep. 23, 2025
BM Security and M&Manus during day 1 of 12-Goal Kenya International Championships at Nairobi Polo club. [Jonah Onyango, Standard]

Kenya overcame South Africa by one goal in the high profile 17-Goal-Kenya International to win the three-day tournament at Nairobi Polo Club yesterday.

Kenya defeated the stubborn South Africans 8-7 to lift the title, which helped them maintain their winning streak in the international assignments this year.

This was the fifth international assignment involving Kenyan sides this year.

As was expected, Casimir Gross made a sterling performance for the Kenyan side. On their part, South Africa, who fielded one Kenyan player in Mbu Ngugi for lacking a fourth international, scored through the Watson brothers Duncan who scored five goals and a Martin double. Their success was equally attributed to speedy handicap 4 David Evans, whose accurate assists helped narrow the gap against the winners.

Martin (Watson) thanked the Kenyans for a well organised event, which he said was competitive. “The event was very competitive from the first preparatory matches until the D-Day. This is attributed from well organisation,” he said.

Nairobi Polo Club chairman Simon Muchene thanked the South Africans for taking part in the event. The Best Playing Ponies (BPP) were won by one christened 2015 owned by Kimoi Moi and Nameless owned by Philip Arunga.

From that victory, Kenya were awarded the Afrisend Shield.  In the 12-Goal-competition won by Pure Travel, Tarquin Gross was voted as the Most Valuable Player of the event. 

Tarquin played for Pure Travel alongside Casimir Gross, Will Millar and Hiromi Nzomo. In the 9-Goal-Diani Reef Cup, Samurai and Tanqueray settled for a 7-7 all draw to share the cup. Meanwhile, Kenya will host the Lagos International Cup at Nairobi Polo Club in November. 

.

