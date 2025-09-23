Shock for Gor Mahia as new SportPesa League kicks off

The Football Kenya Federation (FKF) President Hussein Mohammed and CEO SportPesa Ronald Karauri grace the official launch of the 2025/26 FKF Premier League season in Kiambu County on Sept 16, 2025. [Jonah Onyango, Standard]

The Sh20 million-prized 2025-2026 SportPesa League kicked off with a bang over the weekend, with favourites stunned and minnows shining as Kenyans welcomed back action in their local stadiums.

In the wake of the Chan frenzy witnessed at Kasarani Stadium, where thousands of fans filled the stands, a low turnout was witnessed in Nairobi, with only Gusii Stadium in Kisii filled to capacity, as The Glamour Boys continue to show their fan base power in the local league.

Despite the low turnout, KCB were first off the blocks with a convincing 2-0 win over 12-time champions Tusker at Kasarani.

Former Gor Mahia winger Boniface ‘Bajaj’ Omondi netted a brace to hand Robert Matano a debut win over his former outfit last Friday.

Facing his former employers, Matano, who is one of the most successful local coaches with four Premier League titles, said his goal is to lift the bankers to the podium.

“I am happy we started with a win. My goal is to make KCB champions. The season has just began and now we need to build on this win week by week, until the last match of the season. The work has just started,” said Matano.

AFC Leopards, who are targeting to end their 27-year trophy drought, joined the action with a 1-1 draw against 2009 champions Sofapaka, with another draw witnessed in the match pitting Kariobangi Sharks against Bandari that ended 0-0.

Shabana welcomed APS Bomet to life in top-flight football with a 4-2 thrashing as Brian Michira picked up where he left off last season, scoring a brace to lead the red and white army to victory.

Debutant Derrick Otieno and Dalphine Omuri also struck for Shabana, who raised Sh1.5 million from their gate collection, setting the pace for other clubs in matters of revenue generation.

Ulinzi Stars also kicked off their season with a 1-0 win over Muranga Seal, with their new signing, Paul Okoth, a hero from day one for the soldiers.

The biggest shock of the opening week was the fall of record champions Gor Mahia, who, despite making waves in the transfer window by signing some of the big wig names from the impressive Harambee Stars Chan squad, including Lewis Bandi, lost 1-0 to Bidco United. A day meant to usher in a new beginning for K’Ogalo under new head coach Charles Akonnor ended up being only a false dawn.

Newton Ochieng scored a late penalty that stung K’Ogalo and handed three points to Bidco. The opening matches leave Shabana top of the standings with three points same as KCB, Bidco United and Ulinzi Stars.

Defending champions Kenya Police were also in action, but in the CAF Champions League preliminaries, where they thrashed Mogadishu City 3-1 in the first leg of the first round. The second leg will be played this Sunday.