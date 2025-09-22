Rising Starlets share spoils with hosts Ethiopia

Emilly Andayi (left) of Rising Starlets of Kenya in action with Annie Felicia of Cameroon during their African Qualifiers FIFA U-20 Women’s World Cup 2024 return leg match at Nyayo National Stadium in Nairobi, on November 17, 2023. [File, Standard]

Rising Starlets played to a one-all-draw against their hosts Ethiopia in their first leg second round 2026 Fifa Under-20 Women’s World Cup Qualifier on Sunday at Abebe Bikila Stadium in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia.

Upcoming Archbishop Njenga Girls High School striker Elizabeth Mideva put Kenya ahead 37 seconds into play a lead they held on for the better part of the match.

Coach Jackline Juma’s decision to start Mideva alongside Emily Moranga and Mitchelle Waithera paid off instantly.

Mideva, who is one of the four players in the squad who have made a break into the team, seized the first opportunity she got to give Kenyans the lead.

The unexpected quick goal awakened the Ethiopians as goalkeeper Abeba Ajebo helped tighten their defence, denying Kenyans any scoring chances.

As expected, Juma started the experienced former Junior Starlets captain Elizabeth Ochaka, Lorine Ilavonga and Patience Asiko in defence with Butere Girls High School shot stopper Christine Adhiambo starting in goal.