Walk like a champion

Kenya's Lilian Odira celebrates winning the women's 800m final during the World Athletics Championships in Tokyo, on September 21, 2025. [AFP]

There were expectations of at least a medal in the women’s world 800m in Tokyo and the aspiration became a reality through an unexpected star.

In one of the biggest surprises of the 2025 Tokyo World Athletics Championships, Lilian Odira delivered gold for Kenya, pushing the country’s tally to 11 medals (seven gold, two silver and a similar number of bronze). Kenya finished second behind USA.

Odira sprinted to her maiden world title in one of the most competitive race at the global showpiece.

Her phenomenal victory confirmed Kenya’s authoritative dominance in the two-lap race.

When defending champion Mary Moraa ran out of gas after the bell, Odira stepped in to save the Kenyan nation from what would have been a teeth gnashing moment.

Odira stuck from the middle, but waited for the homestretch to unleash an unprecedented kick.

The 26-year-old star overpowered the reigning Olympic 800m champion Hogdkison and Olympic 1500m silver medallist Georgia Hunter Bell in a surprising kick that left the Britons settling for silver and bronze respectively. She stormed to her world title in 1:54.62, which is a new championship record, obliterating the previous fastest world championships time of 1:54.68 was set by Czech Jarmila Kratochvilova in 1983.

Odira attributed the stellar show in Tokyo to dedicated training and mentorship by her coach Jacinta Muraguri – a former athlete.

“She is one of the coaches I have ever had in my life. We started with her from the onset of my career and until now I’m making it as a world champion,” said Odira.

“She has been like my mother, motivator and mentor. When we are in the field, she is a coach and away from training, she is like my mum.”

Bell and Hodgkinson bagged their silver and bronze medals in 1:54.90 and 1:54.91 respectively in the tough contest.

Reigning world and Olympic champion Emmanuel Wanyonyi, four-time world 1500m champion Faith Kipyegon and double world champion Beatrice Chebet among other Team Kenya cheered the 800m trio of Odira, Mary Moraa and Sarah Moraa in a packed Japan National Stadium.

The early momentum of the 800m race was dictated by Moraa who raced from the inside, helping the field cross the bell at 55.7 seconds.

The defending champion finished 7th while Sarah placed 4th behind Hodgkinson.

Moraa congratulated Odira and said her efforts ensured that title remained in Kenya.

“A huge and hearty congratulations to my colleague and friend Lilian Odira for ensuring that the world 800m title remains in Kenya,” said Moraa.

The 2023 world champion also hailed Sarah Moraa for finishing fourth.

There was no medal for Kenya in the men’s 5000m. The country’s only representative in the event Mathew Kipsang was 11th.