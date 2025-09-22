Karoki's masterclass headlines Prime Bank meet at Thika course

Prime Bank Golf Day overall winner Munge Karoki, on September 21, 2025. [Mose Sammy, Standard]

It was a day of grit and impressive scores at the Prime Bank and Amicus Golf Day, where Munge Karoki delivered a stellar performance to claim the overall winner’s title. Playing off a handicap of 9, he amassed an impressive 40 stableford points, leaving the rest of the field in his wake.

While delivering the winner’s speech, Karoki said; “My game is currently in great shape. I was hitting my irons nicely, the greens were receptive, and my four-ball was equally amazing. Thanks a lot to the sponsors, Prime Bank, for your excellent support that offered me a chance to win.”

Hot on his heels was Wambui Ndia, who took the overall runner-up spot with a fantastic 39 stableford points, playing off handicap 36. Her near-perfect round proved that precision and consistency were key to success on the day.

The tournament witnessed stiff competition across all the divisions. In the men’s Division One, Paul Nduati won with 38 stableford points, while Caroline Muigai mirrored his success in the ladies’ category, also scoring 38 stableford points.

Charles Njui and Millicent Kimathi claimed victory in Division Two, with 36 and 35 stableford points respectively.

Joseph Ikenye and Rose Kangethe were the top performers in Division Three, each scoring with 37 and 35 stableford points, respectively.

The day was not all about the top winners; it was a celebration of great golf. Bruno Macharia bagged the Supplementary prize with a remarkable score of 40 stableford points, matching the overall winner’s score.

Jonathan Maritawa showed great promise as the Junior winner, while Kinyanjui Wainaina and Julius Wanyaga took the First and Second Nine winner’s prizes, both with similar scores of 21 stableford points, respectively.

The longest drives of the day belonged to Raphael Leming’ani and Bilha Muthoni, who also doubled up as the Nearest to Pin winner for men.

At the Machakos Golf Club, Benard Mutua, a golfer with a handicap of 20, overcame dry and demanding conditions to claim the overall title at the Old Mutual Golf Classic.

Mutua’s sterling performance earned him 41 stableford points, edging out a competitive field of 136 golfers. Despite the parched and long-playing course, Mutua, who travelled from Nyandarua for the event, celebrated his first major victory.

“Winning today’s golf event here in Machakos was an incredible experience,” said Mutua.