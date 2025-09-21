Moraa hopes to lead 800m team with victory drink on the final day

Kenya's Mary Moraa drinks from a bottle after the women's 800m semi-final during the World Athletics Championships in Tokyo on September 19, 2025. (Photo by Philip FONG / AFP)

As the 2025 World Athletics Championships comes to a close in Tokyo, Japan today, three Kenyan women, Mary Moraa, Lilian Odira and Sarah Moraa are today carrying the heavy weight of delivering medals for an expectant nation.

By this evening, Kenya will have undoubtedly confirmed its position as the powerhouse of athletics on the African continent.

And the trio is looking to bring home the last set of medals at the global showpiece run under hot and humid conditions in Tokyo.

Mary Moraa is defending her 2023 Budapest title and is set to anchor her two teammates in the hunt for medals and wowing Kenya on the final day of the World Athletics Championships.

She has been clinical in the championship, easily winning her heats and rallying the Kenyan brigade in the race for glory at the Japanese capital. The final races in major global championships have often been the memorable.

But Mary, Odira and Sarah have promised to produce a show to remember this afternoon when they face some of the world’s most lethal 800m stars. On Friday, the Kenyan trio cruised to make the top eight finalists alongside Australia’s Jessica Hull (1500m bronze medallist), USA’s Sage Hurta-Klecker, Audrey Werro of Switzerland, Olympic champion Keely Hodgkinson (Great Britain) and compatriot Georgia Hunter Bell.

In today’s 800m contest, Mary, the defending champion, faces Hodgkinson, the woman who edged her out at last year’s Paris Olympic Games.

Mary had to settle for a bronze at the 2024 Olympics as Ethiopian Tsige Duguma bagged silver.

Duguma was eliminated in the semi-final on Friday after placing fifth in Heat 2, leaving the two Olympic medalists (Mary and Hodgkinson) battling it out in today’s race.

Since there will be no 2024 Olympic replay in Tokyo, Mary and her teammates hope to join forces for a clean sweep in the final

“We are going to work hard in the finals. What we are chasing now are only medals,” the defending champion said.

She went on to say: “We were inspired by the 1500m trio (of Faith Kipyegon, Dorcus Ewoi and Nelly Chepchirchir) who won two medals (through Kipyegon and Ewoi). Three of us have made the final like the 1500m team and we are confident that we will match their performance in the final.”

Odira is also confident of a brilliant show in today’s final, hoping the teamwork will work for the Kenyan cast.

“Many countries were here hoping to advance to the finals but they did not make it. As a team we feel that we have tried our best to be there and we are going to work harder in the final,” Odira said.

While the trio is eyeing medals, Kenya is waiting to celebrate its position as the top country in Africa.

Mathew Kipsang is praying for a major surprise when he lines up in the men’s 5000m finals.

He is the only Kenyan man in the event after world silver medallist Jacob Krop, a late entrant into Team Kenya and Cornelius Kemboi were eliminated in the heats.