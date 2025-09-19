×
Javelin star Jepkemboi bows out but makes history

By Stephen Rutto | Sep. 19, 2025
Irene Jepkemboi competes in the women's javelin throw Group A qualification during the World Athletics Championships in Tokyo on September 19, 2025. [AFP]

Javelin thrower Irene Jepkemboi has postponed her ambition of a medal at the World Athletics Championships.

Despite bowing out of the medal contention after finishing 13th with a 56.55m in her qualification group, Jepkemboi has achieved one dream of becoming the first woman to represent Kenya at the global showpiece.

Adriana Vilagos of Serbia topped Group A, which featured Jepkemboi with 66.06m.

Mackenzie Little (Australia) and Juleisy Angulo (Ecuador) automatically qualified for the final in Group A after throwing 65.54m and 63.25m.

Latvia’s Anete Sietina won Group B after throwing 63.67m to qualify for the final this afternoon.

Victoria Hudson (62.85m) and Tori Moorby (62.78m) also booked their spots in the final.

Jepkemboi, 21, surprisingly qualified for the global show through World Athletics next eligible athlete.

When the qualification window closed on August 24, Jepkemboi had not hit the qualification mark either through the qualifying standard or world ranking but last month, the World Athletics delivered the great news.

“I was not expecting this. It was a big surprise for me. I feel very happy and thankful. It gives me more courage to keep working hard,” an elated Jepkemboi had told Standard Sports from Texas, USA where she trains before traveling to Tokyo.

The sociology student at the Texas Christian University threw the Kenyan national record of 60.31m in the NCAA on June 12,

Jepkemboi was third behind Missouri’s Valentina Barrios (62.00m) and Manuela Rotundo representing the University of Georgia (60.35m).

The javelin star attributes her training under coach Terry Hughes in the US to modern facilities, especially training kits, special shoes for javelin and gym.

