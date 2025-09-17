Will Nairobi United and APS Bomet shine in SportPesa League?

APS Bomet suplicate just before their match against Kibera Black Stars in their NSL match at Jamhuri grounds. [Jonah Onyango, Standard]

The 2025-2026 SportPesa League season begins this weekend, and all eyes will be on the two newly promoted sides, Nairobi United and APS Bomet.

While United will be preparing to face NEC FC from Uganda in the Caf Confederations Cup first round on Saturday, APS Bomet will be debuting against Shabana at Gusii Stadium on Sunday.

For many years, the Premier League has been a difficult stage for teams coming up from the National Super League (NSL). Some shine briefly before fading away, while others struggle from the start.

Last season, however, Mara Sugar and Mathare United proved that survival is possible. Mara Sugar fought their way to finish 14th, while Mathare climbed higher to claim 10th place.

The year before, Shabana and Murang’a Seal managed to hold their own and avoid the drop. This time, it is Nairobi United and APS Bomet who must prove they belong at the top.

Nairobi United arrive with plenty of confidence after a brilliant season in the NSL. They topped the table with 72 points, winning 21 matches and losing only five in 35 games. Their achievement did not stop there.

United stunned heavyweights Gor Mahia 2-1 in the FKF Cup final to clinch their first ever national title. That victory earned them a ticket to represent Kenya in the CAF Confederation Cup, where they will join league champions Kenya Police on the continental stage.

While the new SportPesa League season kicks off tomorrow with KCB facing Tusker at Nyayo Stadium, Nairobi United will not be in action.

The club is still preparing for its Confederation Cup preliminary round tie against NEC FC of Uganda. If they get through, they will face either Tunisia’s ES Sahel or Al Ahli Madani from South Sudan in the next round.

Their first appearance on the continental stage is a proud moment for the club, but it also means they will have to juggle between tough league assignments and international duties.

APS Bomet, who finished second behind Nairobi United in the NSL, also have high hopes of surviving the cut. They have shown serious intent by appointing experienced coach Michael Nam, formerly of Gor Mahia and Vipers SC in Uganda.

Nam has wasted no time in reshaping the squad, bringing in several new signings with top-flight experience.

The list of arrivals includes Sven Yidha, Hansel Ochieng, and Edwin Buliba from Nairobi City Stars, Francis Omondi and Brian Bulleti from Kakamega Homeboyz, as well as Aziz Okaka from AFC Leopards and Enock Wanyama from Gor Mahia.