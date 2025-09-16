Cherotich, Yavi to renew rivalry as steeplechase battle comes alive

Kenya's Faith Cherotich, Celestine Jepkosgei Biwot, Ethiopia's athlete Alemnat Walle and Uganda's athlete Loice Chekwemoi compete in women's 3000m steeplechase heats. [Photo/AFP]

Olympic bronze medallist Faith Cherotich is set for another grueling face-off with world champion Winfred Yavi, a Kenyan born Bahraini in the women’s 3000m steeplechase final tomorrow.

Yesterday morning, the duo, alongside Olympic gold medallist Ugandan Peruth Chemutai won their Heats and booked slots in the race that headlines the Wednesday afternoon final.

She qualified for the final alongside Doris Lemngole, who finished second behind Chemutai of Uganda in Heat 3 during round one yesterday.

Pamela Kosgei’s battle to be on tomorrow’s came to an end after she placed 10th in Heat 2.

Running in Heat 1, Cherotich fired a warning shot, winning in 9:13.95, beating Kenyan-born Kazakh, Norah Jeruto – former world champion.

The Kazakh ran 9:14.25 to place second, while Briton Elise Thorner finished third to automatically book her spot in the final.

Expectations are high and the competition at the final is expected to be an electrifying contest.

Cherotich, who has earned the nickname 'Small Faith' because of her diminutive figure and for being among the country’s young women steeplechasers causing storms in the event, will be looking to continue a stellar 2025 season.

She took on the Olympic gold medallist and world defending champion, Yavi in several track contests in the Diamond League.

Cherotich’s rivalry with Yavi in the women’s 3000m steeplechase can be compared to the close contests pitting Emmanuel Wanyonyi and Canadian Marco Arop in the men’s 800m last season.

This season, Cherotich, an Olympic bronze medallist, has not been giving Yavi the space to breathe.

Last month, Cherotich, who is transitioning to the senior ranks in style, proved once again that she was set to exert her dominance in the event after edging Yavi in a hotly contested 3000m steeplechase race at the Oslo Diamond League in Norway.

Cherotich, a 20-year-old rising star, had stunned Yavi at the Doha meet on May 16 before reaffirming her push to become an authority in the women’s 3000m steeplechase.

At Oslo, the world bronze medallist stormed to a 9:02.60 world lead, out-kicking 25-year-old Yavi who closely followed in second place in 9:02:76. Marwa Bouzayani of Tunisia, who placed fifth in Doha, moved to the fourth position in Oslo.

Meanwhile, it was, however, a disappointing outing for Kenya in the men's marathon after its squad missed out on the podium.

Tanzania’s Alhponse Simbu cruised to a world marathon destroying a super-fast field that included defending champion Victor Kiplangat of Uganda who placed 15th. Simbu won the gold medal in 2:09:48 after a blistering sprint at the finish.

Amanal Petros of Germany and Iliass Aouani (Italy) shocked the world with their silver and bronze wins respectively.

Petros shared the same time with Simbu after crossing the line in a photo finish. Aouani stopped the timer in 2:09:53.

The men’s world marathon came a day after Peres Jepchirchir stormed to a gold medal on Sunday morning.

Berlin Marathon runner-up Vincent Ngetich finished 22nd while Kennedy Kimutai was 16th.