KCB crowned 2025 National Sevens Circuit champions

KCB Rugby players celebrate after winning the Dala Sevens and National Sevens Circuit on September 14, 2025 in Kisumu. [Washington Onyango, Standard]

KCB Rugby are the 2025 National Sevens Circuit champions.

The bankers were crowned champions after sealing a dominant season with victory at the Dala 7s, the final leg of the 2025 SportPesa National Sevens Series hosted by Kisumu RFC at the Mamboleo Showground.

The Bankers secured the overall crown after edging Strathmore Leos 15-14 in a tense quarterfinal clash that doubled as the title decider on the points tally.

Adding icing to the cake, the now five-time overall circuit winners went on to lift the Dala 7s trophy, defeating archrivals Kabras 12-05 in the final.

Samuel Asati opened the scoring for KCB straight from a scrum, with Stephen Osumba converting to give the team a 7-point lead. Kabras pulled one back, but Floyd Wabwire sealed the win with a second-half try.

This marked KCB’s fourth cup triumph in the six-leg circuit, following wins at the Driftwood 7s, Christie 7s, and Kababeri 7s.

They also finished runners-up at the Prinsloo 7s and Embu 7s, both times losing to Strathmore Leos.

In the decisive quarterfinal, Vincent Onyala opened the scoring for KCB before Strathmore hit back through Brian Mwema to take a 7-5 halftime lead.

George Ooro restored the advantage for the Bankers, but Samuel Wafula’s try pushed Leos ahead 14-10. Ooro then rose to the occasion again, crossing over for the winning try that sealed both the match and the overall circuit title for KCB.

In the semifinals, Daystar Falcons struck first, but KCB responded through Stephen Zola Osumba, with a successful conversion from Brian Wahinya, giving the Bankers a 7-5 halftime lead.

Floyd Wabwire continued the charge in the second half before Ooro added the final try, sealing a 19-05 win against the varsity side.

Speaking after the final whistle, KCB interim head coach Andrew Amonde said they have now laid foundation ahead of the Kenya Cup.

“This triumph is a testament to the hard work and determination of the players. After a tough 15s season, this victory is the perfect redemption. The boys showed good character and hunger in every leg.

Now, our focus shifts to maintaining the same momentum as we head into upcoming competitions later in the year.”

In the individual awards, Vincent Onyala was deservedly named Most Valuable Player (MVP) for his outstanding performances across the circuit.