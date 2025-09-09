Harambee Stars thrash Seychelles 5-0 in 2026 World Cup qualifiers

Harambee Stars players celebrates after scoring against Seychelles during their 2026 FIFA World Cup Qualifier match at Moi International Sports Centre, Kasarani. Sept 8, 2025. [Stafford Ondego, Standard]

Harambee Stars captain Michael Olunga and CHAN hero Ryan Ogam each scored a brace to inspire Kenya to a 5-0 win over Seychelles in a dead rubber Group F 2026 World Cup qualifiers match played at Kasarani Stadium on Tuesday evening.

Harambee Stars begun the match positively, scoring inside the opening 10 minutes when Duke Abuya fed the in-form Ryan Ogam who found the back of the net in the seventh minute.

In the 17th minute, Brandon Labrosse tested Brian Bwire with a 40-yard long strikes that saw the Kenyan shot stopper punch the ball out for a corner that yielded no positive result for the visitors.

Kenya went on the attack immediately through former Gor Mahia wing back Rooney Onyango who after beating Seychelles left back Vince Fred sent a cross in the box that despite Olunga winning, never threatened.

Fans cheer Harambee Stars as they battled gainst Seychelles during their 2026 FIFA World Cup Qualifier match at Moi International Sports Centre, Kasarani. Sept 8, 2025. [Stafford Ondego, Standard]

Olunga combined again with Lenkupae, this time exchanging passes before the Finland based midfielder saw his shot blocked for a corner.

In the 35th minute, Abuya grabbed his second assist of the game after delivering a free kick that was met by Collins Sichenje whose header found the back of the net as Kenya took a 2-0 lead.

Even before the fans at Kasarani Stadium could find their seats, rising star Ogam competed his brace that sent the fans to another wild celebration.

Abuya picked up a loose ball from the midfield before driving to the edge of the box, cutting back and sending a shot that despite fooling the Seychelles keeper, hit the post before Ogam headed in the rebound.

Ogam almost grabbed a first half hat trick the stroke of half time when he picked up a loose ball inside the six-yard box but despite time and space, the former Tusker forward sent his curling shot agonizingly wide.

Two minutes into added time, Ogam won a penalty after winning a long ball clearance by Sylvester Owino before being shoved down inside the box Don Fanchette.

Harambee Stars player battles for the ball against Seychelles during their 2026 FIFA World Cup Qualifier match at Moi International Sports Centre, Kasarani. Sept 8, 2025. [Stafford Ondego, Standard]

Olunga stepped up and buried the ball past a diving Romeo Robertson Padayachy for a comfortable 4-0 half time lead.

Seychelles begun the second half more strongly, holding the ball and attempting to penetrate the solid Kenyan midfield who looked relaxed after their first half dominance.

Labrosse was fouled twice attempting to breach the Kenyan wings, but twice their set pieces failed to bore fruits.

Sensing danger, Stars coach Benni McCarthy introduced Marvin Nabwire, Ben Stanley and Boniface Muchiri in place of Abuya, debutant Job Ochieng and Lenkupae in an attempt to restore order and dominance.

The early triple substitution paid off as the hosts went on a series of attacks that paid off in the 67th minute when Olunga grabbed his brace and Kenya’s fifth of the game.

Onyango delivered a dangerous cross from the right wing, a pin point cross that Olunga buried past a helpless Padayachy in goal for Seychelles.

The goal, a sixth one for the Al-Arabi Sports Club striker sealed Kenya’s big win especially coming off their disappointing defeat to Gambia last Friday.