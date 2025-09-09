×
Red-hot Thunder, KPA women close in on premier league titles

By Elizabeth Mburugu | Sep. 9, 2025

Feliciano Perez (left) of Nairobi City Thunder challenges Peter Odhiambo of NBK Phoenix during their Kenya Basketball Federation League match at Nyayo Gymnasium stadium on May 10, 2025. [Stafford Ondego, Standard]

Nairobi City Thunder and Kenya Ports Authority (KPA) women are one win away from being crowned Kenya Basketball Federation (KBF) 2024-2025 season Premier League champions.

This is after they won Game One and Two of the best-of-five series played over the weekend at Makande Gymnasium, Mombasa.

Men’s defending champions Thunder exerted dominance over record winners KPA to take a 2-0 lead and now only need to win Game Three of the series that will be played at Nyayo Gymnasium this weekend to retain their title.

Thunder, who won their maiden league trophy without losing a match, will be looking to achieve the same feat this weekend by registering a 3-0 win against the Dockers.

Thunder remain unbeaten locally since 2023. They won Game One 81-47 against KPA who they dethroned last season.

They were unstoppable against an improved KPA side in Game Two, securing a 93-79 victory to inch closer to retaining their trophy.

Albert Odero sank a match high 26 points. Washington Ayiecho led the Dockers with 18 points, while Morel Spencor added 15.

Thunder are determined to retain their trophy and book a slot at the 2026 Basketball Africa League (BAL) qualifiers. Thunder excelled last season and made history as the first Kenyan side to qualify for the prestigious men’s competition.

Meanwhile, KPA women are one match away from recapturing the title they lost to Equity Bank Hawks last season.

The Dockers will be looking to complete the job when they clash with the students in Nairobi after winning Game One 49-48 and Game Two 54-49 at home.

Zetech, who beat KPA to top the regular season standings, will be hoping to win Game Three and revive their title dreams.

Despite losing the first two games, Sparks coach Maurice Obilo was full of praise of his charges, saying they fought a good fight but lost due to lack of experience.

“They played well, but unfortunately they were not experienced enough to close the game at that level of competition because we lose players every year,” Obilo said.

He added that going into Game Three he will only need to encourage them to believe in themselves and maybe work on tightening the defence. “KPA is a strong side with professional players and they were also very physical in the two games but I believe that my girls are good and I will encourage them to believe in themselves.” 

