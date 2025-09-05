×
App Icon
The Standard e-Paper
Join Thousands of Readers
★★★★ - on Play Store
Download Now
The Standard

Kenyans bank on Kasarani fireworks ahead of Gambia tie

By Washington Onyango | Sep. 5, 2025
Harambee Stars players go through their paces in a training session at Utalii Sports Club. [Jonah Onyango, Standard]

Harambee Stars will be seeking a crucial victory when they host The Gambia in their Group F 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifier at Kasarani Stadium, today from 4pm.

Kenya, who staged a remarkable 3-3 comeback against the Scorpions in Abidjan in March, know that three points at home will keep their momentum high even as qualification hopes remain thin.

Stars sit fourth in their group with six points, and a win would lift them to nine, edging them closer to second-placed Ivory Coast (16) and third-placed Burundi (10).

Leaders Gabon are already on 18 points after thrashing Seychelles 4-0 on Wednesday. For Gambia, currently on four points, victory would move them to seven and above Kenya in the standings.

Follow The Standard channel on WhatsApp

Harambee Stars head coach Benni McCarthy, who will be marking his 10th game in charge since his appointment six months ago, said his squad is fully prepared for the contest.

“We have the full squad present where I have noticed the sharpness in the past two days. The integration of the local and international based players has been impressive and everything looks good,” said the South African.

McCarthy admitted lessons were learned from the first leg.

“The first leg was exciting, six goals in the second half. That was superb but also showed us that we need to score early in the match and control the game,” he explained.

Looking beyond the immediate task, McCarthy underlined his long-term vision for Kenyan football.

“My plan is to build a team that is not only ready for the 2027 Afcon qualifiers but a team that can play in any top competitive football tournament."

“You could see clearly that we had a very strong side during Chan, a team that was built within a short period of time. Now with time, we can make it even bigger,” he said.

The Bafana Bafana legend added that the past six months have reignited the love for football across the country.

“This brief time has brought the football passion back in Kenya. It’s important to see how our local players are getting the needed recognition, not only from the media but also in the streets. I want them to have more of these flowers. It makes me proud together with the technical bench,” he said.

Harambee Stars captain Michael Olunga, who will once again lead the attack, echoed his coach’s optimism while warning that Gambia remain a dangerous opponent.

“It’s going to be a good game. Everyone has been superb in training. We expect a tough match against Gambia. Their coach knows most of our players having coached Gor Mahia but we will be ready,” said Olunga.

The striker also credited McCarthy with lifting the morale of the squad.

Follow The Standard channel on WhatsApp

Related Topics

Harambee Stars Benni McCarthy 2026 FIFA World Cup Kasarani Stadium
.

Latest Stories

Licenses of four tour operators revoked in crackdown on rogue firms
Licenses of four tour operators revoked in crackdown on rogue firms
National
By Ronald Kipruto
22 mins ago
How Kenya's wine culture is evolving: Viva Global's Meera Karia explains
Newsbeat
By Stephanie Auma
30 mins ago
Letter from Massachusetts, the citadel of American intellectualism
Xn Iraki
By XN Iraki
37 mins ago
.

The Standard Insider

Intrigues behind the Sh20 billion investment in Yala Swamp
By Isaiah Gwengi 2 hrs ago
Intrigues behind the Sh20 billion investment in Yala Swamp
How Ruto walked into a copyright scandal
By Francis Ontomwa 3 hrs ago
How Ruto walked into a copyright scandal
Court gives fresh orders in Samidoh rape case
By Kamau Muthoni 6 hrs ago
Court gives fresh orders in Samidoh rape case
ODPP, EACC clash in court over Obado's Sh235m graft case deal
By Kamau Muthoni 6 hrs ago
ODPP, EACC clash in court over Obado's Sh235m graft case deal
.

Digger Classified

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERTS

join Digger Classifieds telegram channel
The Standard
© 2025. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved