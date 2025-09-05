Kenyans bank on Kasarani fireworks ahead of Gambia tie

Harambee Stars players go through their paces in a training session at Utalii Sports Club. [Jonah Onyango, Standard]

Harambee Stars will be seeking a crucial victory when they host The Gambia in their Group F 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifier at Kasarani Stadium, today from 4pm.

Kenya, who staged a remarkable 3-3 comeback against the Scorpions in Abidjan in March, know that three points at home will keep their momentum high even as qualification hopes remain thin.

Stars sit fourth in their group with six points, and a win would lift them to nine, edging them closer to second-placed Ivory Coast (16) and third-placed Burundi (10).

Leaders Gabon are already on 18 points after thrashing Seychelles 4-0 on Wednesday. For Gambia, currently on four points, victory would move them to seven and above Kenya in the standings.

Harambee Stars head coach Benni McCarthy, who will be marking his 10th game in charge since his appointment six months ago, said his squad is fully prepared for the contest.

“We have the full squad present where I have noticed the sharpness in the past two days. The integration of the local and international based players has been impressive and everything looks good,” said the South African.

McCarthy admitted lessons were learned from the first leg.

“The first leg was exciting, six goals in the second half. That was superb but also showed us that we need to score early in the match and control the game,” he explained.

Looking beyond the immediate task, McCarthy underlined his long-term vision for Kenyan football.

“My plan is to build a team that is not only ready for the 2027 Afcon qualifiers but a team that can play in any top competitive football tournament."

“You could see clearly that we had a very strong side during Chan, a team that was built within a short period of time. Now with time, we can make it even bigger,” he said.

The Bafana Bafana legend added that the past six months have reignited the love for football across the country.

“This brief time has brought the football passion back in Kenya. It’s important to see how our local players are getting the needed recognition, not only from the media but also in the streets. I want them to have more of these flowers. It makes me proud together with the technical bench,” he said.

Harambee Stars captain Michael Olunga, who will once again lead the attack, echoed his coach’s optimism while warning that Gambia remain a dangerous opponent.

“It’s going to be a good game. Everyone has been superb in training. We expect a tough match against Gambia. Their coach knows most of our players having coached Gor Mahia but we will be ready,” said Olunga.

The striker also credited McCarthy with lifting the morale of the squad.