Cricket: Coast Gymkhana and Mombasa Simba register mixed results

Batsman, Tom Odoyo Burhania of in action during NIC Coast T20 Cricket tournament played last Sunday at Coast Gymkhana sports club in Mombasa. Burhania beat Coast Gymkhania by 52 runs. On left is Wicket keeper, Mtaza Bakir. 8th October 2018. Photo Omondi Onyango/Standard

Mombasa Sports Club A registered a double win during their weekend matches in the NCBA Bank Coast T20 cricket tournament to remain in title contention.

At Coast Gymkhana Sports Club, Mombasa Sports Club beat the home team by 69 runs.

Mombasa Sports Club bagged 154 runs with Sushil Sharuk scoring 54 runs while Dev Hirani added 30 more runs.

Wicket takers for Coast Gymkhana were Jimmy Kamande 2/15 and Pradyuman Manoji 1/38.

Chasing the target, Coast Gymkhana were 85 in the 12 over where Dominic Wesonga had 54 runs.

Wicket taker Dev Hirani, who was named man-of-the match, had 4/17 while Zahirabbas Khaku bagged 1/28.

In the second match at Mombasa Sports Club, the home team defeated Jaffery Sports Club by 39 runs to wrap up their fruitful weekend.

Sports Club set a target of 174 where man-of-the-match Sagar Nandandason had 71 runs. Another contributor was Abraham Vadada with half a century.

Thomas Ochieng and Martin Ndandason had 2/23 and 2/16. Jaffery were 134 with a loss of nine wickets where Thomas Ochieng and Talha Khan had 54 and 22 runs respectively.

Wicket takers Purusharma shone with 4/14 while Thabit Mohammed had 2/21.

In another match at Mombasa Sports Club, Mombasa Simba beat Jaffery by four wickets.

