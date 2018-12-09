Rugby: Impala leave it late to stop Mean Machine

By Clement Wekulo:

Mean Machine's James Kang'ethe of UON is tackled by Ryan Onyango of Kenyatta University player during rugby league final at UoN Grounds on Saturday Oct 27, 2018. [Jonah Onyango, Standard]

Impala Saracens staged a second half comeback to edge University of Nairobi’s Mean Machine 22-19 in a Kenya Cup round four tie staged at the RFUEA grounds yesterday.

With the match locked at 19-19 deep into the second half, Quinto Ongo made the difference as he booted a last gasp penalty to hand Impala their fourth win on the trot.

Machine started strongly and after patient build up, Festus Shiasi crossed the whitewash for their opening try but Anthony Obonyo sent his conversion attempt wide.

The students were handed a chance to stretch their lead six minutes to half-time only for Festus Shiasi to squander a penalty from close range.

Shiasi made amends moments later,converting Ben Kanyi’s try to hand Machine a 12-0 advantage.

Impala then replied on the stroke of half-time as they reduced the deficit through Mark Kwemoi’s penalty.

Impala coach Frank Ndong’ decided to bolster his squad as he introduced Kenya international scrum-half Samson Onsomu after the break.

Onsomu’s impact was instantly felt as Impala bagged their first try, Davis Makori setting up loose forward Elvis Oroko for a five pointer which Kwemoi converted.

Onsomu then gave Impala the lead for the first time with a converted try off a maul before Machine levelled the scores courtesy of Brian Marube.

And when it looked like the sides were headed for a share of the spoils, Impala were awarded a penalty in stoppage time which Ongo calmly converted. [Clement Wekulo]