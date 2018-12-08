View the latest EPL table after Chelsea end Man City's unbeaten run with 2-0 win

By Reuters: Saturday, December 8th 2018 at 22:54 GMT +3 | Football

Chelsea end Man City's unbeaten run with 2-0 win

 
Luiz made it two in the 78th minute

* Chelsea end Man City's unbeaten run with a 2-0 win

* Liverpool stayed top of the table

* City suffered first league loss since April

Chelsea inflicted the first Premier League defeat of the season on champions Manchester City as goals from N'Golo Kante and David Luiz earned the home side an unlikely 2-0 victory on Saturday.

Chelsea had been run ragged by a clearly superior City side until Luiz produced a pinpoint 50-metre pass to Pedro in the 44th minute. Pedro found Willian and the ball fell to Eden Hazard who sent it across goal where Kante thumped it into the back of the net.

 
Kante scored for Chelsea just before halftime

It was the Frenchman's first goal since the first game of the season and Chelsea's first shot on target.

Luiz headed home Chelsea's second in the 78th minute from a corner by Hazard, the ball looping into the net past the stranded Ederson to confirm City's first league defeat since April.

City arrived at Stamford Bridge after seeing their closest title rivals Liverpool leapfrog them with a thumping 4-0 win at Bournemouth. Chelsea climbed to third on goal difference with Tottenham Hotspur set to play Leicester City later on Saturday.

