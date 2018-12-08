View the latest EPL table after Chelsea end Man City's unbeaten run with 2-0 win
Chelsea end Man City's unbeaten run with 2-0 win
* Chelsea end Man City's unbeaten run with a 2-0 win
* Liverpool stayed top of the table
* City suffered first league loss since April
* Chelsea next visit Brighton, City home to Everton
* Chelsea next visit Brighton, Man City host Everton
Get the latest sports news updates. Subscribe to our SMS sports service by texting 'SPORTS' to 22840.
Chelsea inflicted the first Premier League defeat of the season on champions Manchester City as goals from N'Golo Kante and David Luiz earned the home side an unlikely 2-0 victory on Saturday.
Chelsea had been run ragged by a clearly superior City side until Luiz produced a pinpoint 50-metre pass to Pedro in the 44th minute. Pedro found Willian and the ball fell to Eden Hazard who sent it across goal where Kante thumped it into the back of the net.
It was the Frenchman's first goal since the first game of the season and Chelsea's first shot on target.
Luiz headed home Chelsea's second in the 78th minute from a corner by Hazard, the ball looping into the net past the stranded Ederson to confirm City's first league defeat since April.
City arrived at Stamford Bridge after seeing their closest title rivals Liverpool leapfrog them with a thumping 4-0 win at Bournemouth. Chelsea climbed to third on goal difference with Tottenham Hotspur set to play Leicester City later on Saturday.
LATEST STORIES
Eliud Kipchoge: The shining light of a morally decaying nation
Will Leopards leap to glory against Sharks?
Athletics: Joy, zeal and heat mark Tsavo 84km relay show
Chelsea end Man City's unbeaten run with 2-0 win
View Chelsea v Manchester City CONFIRMED lineups at 8:30pm
Shujaa struggles persist in World Sevens Series in South Africa
- Why CR7 poses a huge threat to Manchester UnitedFootball 1 month ago
- Torreira breaks Huddersfield hearts with late Arsenal winnerFootball 2 hours ago
- Athletics: Joy, zeal and heat mark Tsavo 84km relay showAthletics 9 minutes ago
- Afghan boy who went viral after wearing plastic bag Messi shirt now lives a nightmareFootball 1 day ago
- Bandari beat Gor Mahia 2-1 as Homeboyz give KCB rude welcome back to SportPesa Premier LeagueFootball 5 hours ago
- Manchester United - Just forget the title!Premier League 3 weeks ago
- Man City boss Pep Guardiola speaks on possible Champions League banFootball 7 hours ago