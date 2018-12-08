Torreira breaks Huddersfield hearts with late Arsenal winner

77 Saturday, December 8th 2018 at 21:28 GMT +3 | Saturday, December 8th 2018 at 21:28 GMT +3 | Football By Reuters:

Torreira scored with a bicycle kick for Gunners in 82nd minute

* Arsenal scored late to beat Huddersfield 1-0

* Aubameyang, Lacazette both missed clear chances

* Seven yellow cards awarded in bad-tempered first half

* Three Arsenal players were booked for diving

* Arsenal visit Southampton next, Huddersfield host Newcastle

Lucas Torreira scored with a bicycle kick in the 82nd minute to earn Arsenal a 1-0 win over Huddersfield Town in a scrappy Premier League game on Saturday.

The Uruguayan leapt to volley the ball from a Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang pass across the face of goal, securing all three points for the Gunners who otherwise only distinguished themselves by having three players booked for diving.

The first half was a comedy of errors for Arsenal, with strikers Aubameyang and Alexandre Lacazette missing clear scoring opportunities and midfield lynchpin Granit Xhaka frequently passing the ball straight to the opposition.

Referee Paul Tierney dished out seven yellow cards in the half, and nine in the whole match. Arsenal's Xhaka, Shkodran Mustafi and Matteo Guendouzi were all booked for simulation.

Lacazette appeared to break the stalemate just before halftime, latching on to a sloppy backpass and sidestepping keeper Jonas Lossl to slot the ball into the net, only to be ruled offside. Lossl then tipped a Torreira shot from outside the area just over the bar.

Huddersfield, who have not beaten Arsenal since 1971, were unable to register a shot on goal.

In the end, it fell to a moment of acrobatics from the little Uruguayan to rob the visitors of a much-needed point.

Arsenal climbed to third in the table ahead of Chelsea and Tottenham Hotspur's matches later on Saturday, while Huddersfield slipped back into the relegation zone, in 18th place.