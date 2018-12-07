Why SportPesa has cancelled Mega Jackpot- hours to kick-off

77 Friday, December 7th 2018 at 18:24 GMT +3 | Friday, December 7th 2018 at 18:24 GMT +3 | Sports By Odero Charles:

Betting firm SportPesa has announced the cancellation of its weekend’s Mega Jackpot.

The decision came after half of this weekend's French Ligue 1 football matches were postponed following a series of violent protests that have been held in major French cities over the past three weekends against a rise in fuel tax. French fuel tax sparks violent protests

“Due to unrest in France, three Ligue 1 games that were in the #SportPesaMegaJackpot have been postponed. In line with our Terms and Conditions, the Mega Jackpot has been cancelled,” read part of the statement.

The statement further added that all its customers who had placed bets on the Mega Jackpot will get a full refund.

“All bets will be refunded in full. The new Mega Jackpot will be released next week,” the statement added.

To get the latest soccer news, text 'SPORTS' to 22840.

The affected Mega jackpot Ligue 1 matches are; Angers vs Bordeaux, Nimes vs Nantes and St. Etienne vs Marseille.