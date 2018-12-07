REVEALED: What Romelu Lukaku is planning to do when he retires

By Mirror: Friday, December 7th 2018 at 14:56 GMT +3 | Football
[PHOTO: COURTESY]

Romelu Lukaku wants to be “the first successful African coach” when he finishes his career.

The Manchester United star told Otro: "To be honest, I want to be the first successful African coach, because in Belgium I'm still an African.

"And I want to open the door to my people."

The former Chelsea, Everton and West Brom forward claimed during the World Cup that he was called a Belgian striker when he played well – and described as "a Belgian attacker of Congolese origin" when he did not perform.

He added: "If you do not like my game, that's good. But I was born here. I grew up in Antwerp, and Liege and Brussels. I am a Belgian. We are all Belgians. That's what makes this country so cool, is not it? "

Lukaku will be hoping to return to the United starting line-up when they take on Fulham at Old Trafford on Saturday.

The striker was a substitute for the 2-2 draw with Arsenal in midweek but played a key role in Jesse Lingard's late equaliser.

That draw left United in eighth in the Premier League table, eight points adrift of the top four.

Paul Pogba is also pushing for a start after coming off the bench against the Gunners.

