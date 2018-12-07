Munala confirmed at KCB as the bankers sign seven Pipeline players

Coach Kenya Pipeline Women team Japheth Munala (left) and player Agripinah Kundu during National Volleyball playoff tournament at Kasarani stadium on Sunday, Dec 3, 2018. [Jonah Onyango, Standard]

After several weeks of speculations, national women’s volleyball team coach Japheth Munala has finally been appointed as KCB head coach.

Munala replaces David Muthui, who has been serving on an interim capacity since the sacking of Vernon Khainga a few months ago.

This comes barely a week after the experienced coach oversaw Kenya Pipeline relinquish their national title to rivals Prisons Kenya during the Kenya Volleyball League play-offs at the Kasarani Gymnasium.

Munala has moved back to the bankers alongside seven key players from his former Embakasi-based side as he begins the club’s rebuilding process ahead of next year’s African Club Championship in Egypt.

They are former KVF most valuable player Violet Makuto, Noel Murambi, Jemima Siangu (left attackers), Leonida Kasaya (centre) Veronica Tanui (setter),Truphosa Samoei (left attacker) and Christine Njambi (right attacker).

KCB made a return to the continental competition after finishing second at the play-offs.

“We are delighted to have Munala back at KCB. We are hoping to tap his expertise, style, and philosophy in volleyball to take the team to the next level in local, regional and continental competitions", said the team’s patron Judith Sidi Odhiambo who is also the KCB Group Head of Corporate and Regulatory Affairs.