Gilgil to host Moi Cup tourney

207 Friday, December 7th 2018 at 09:02 GMT +3 | Friday, December 7th 2018 at 09:02 GMT +3 | Sports By Ben Ahenda:

Jadini Nzomo of Samurai during the 6 goals International Tournament against White Cap Lager at Nairobi Polo Club on Friday, Sept 14, 2018. [Jonah Onyango, Standard]

Manyatta Polo Club will host the Moi Cup Championships cum American Polo tournament from today in Gilgil.

After successfully hosting the Kenya versus Zambia match in an international tournament in August, the penultimate leg of the Kenya Polo Association events will bring to life the Gilgil venue.

Fifty experienced players are expected to take part in the championships ahead of the Christmas Polo Championships next weekend at the same venue.

Four teams will take part in the Moi Cup Championships in the round-robin series whose finals will be on Sunday.

Another three teams are scheduled to battle in the second tier tournament in the American Polo Championships to be played over three days, also in round-robin matches.

The four teams that will battle for the Moi Cup Championships title are Cherokee, Amistar, Touchdown and Absa Barclays.

Each team will play three matches and the side with most victories will carry the day in the two-day competition.

Of the four teams in the Moi Cup Championships, Cherokee’s Raphael Nzomo stands out as the most experienced player in the tournament with a handicap of 2.5.

Other members of the squad are Hiromi Nzomo (0), Amani Nzomo (-0.5) and M. Jurkowieks (-1.5).

Cherokee takes on Amistar in the opening match today from 2:30pm.

Amistar will be led by handicap 2 Kimoi Moi, who will team up with C. Voorspur (0.5), Jadini Nzomo (-0.5) and S. Hampson (-1.5) as both teams start from an equal footing of handicap of 0.5.

Their respective players have different handicaps, which will make the match more interesting.

The second match today will pit Touchdown against Absa Barclays and will kick-off at 3.30pm.

Handicap 2 Goddy Millar leads Touchdown in their quest to make a formidable start against Absa Barclays, whose team members include Harry Stichbury (1), Anthony Gross (1), L. Loumeguere (0) and M. Stienblerd (-1).

Millar (Goddy) will depend on how well he combines with P. Guiden (0), B. Perry (-0.5) and R. Koitaba (-0.5) for their handicap One team to romp away with the victory.

The three-team American Cup Championships kick-off tomorrow.