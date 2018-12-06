Kenya Open starts in Nairobi tomorrow

207 Thursday, December 6th 2018 at 00:00 GMT +3 | Thursday, December 6th 2018 at 00:00 GMT +3 | Football By Washington Onyango:

More than 300 fighters will contest in the Kenya Open Taekwondo Championship that starts at Kasarani Indoor Arena tomorrow.

Kenya Taekwondo Federation in conjunction with Nairobi Taekwondo Association will stage para-taekwondo junior, cadet and heavy weight categories.

Kenya Taekwondo Federation Secretary General George Wesonga said Uganda and Rwanda have confirmed participation and 18 teams expected to take part.

“We are ready for the tournament. Top players from Uganda and Rwanda will be in contention. Kenya will be represented by 16 teams,” Wesonga said.

This year’s event, Wesonga said, it will be the first Kenya Open tournament to adopt the new modern technology system called the Electronic Scoring System where instead of examining points manually, there is a a chest protector detecting the points.

“We have a strong team that can win the championship especially the modern score tech,” he added.

Kenya Light weight defending champion Vincent Dock said he is ready for the events. strong opposition.

“It will be a difficult competition but I will take every game seriously. My goal is to defend my title,” he said.

Rwanda national team led by Captain Benon Kayitare, Jean Paul Sekanyambo and Mussa Twizeyimana have arrived for the contest.

Team Kenya will be banking on Kisumu based Vincent Dock, first dan black belt holder Japheth Oduor, Alexis Naibei from Kenya Prisons, Brian Nyore from Kenya Police and Adams Kamau from Kenya Defense Forces. It's is part of preparations for upcoming events.