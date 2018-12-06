Kenyan legislators shine in Eala competition
Team Kenya continued their winning streak in the ongoing East African Legislative Assembly (EALA) games in Bujumbura, Burundi.
Men’s volleyball team, which is captained by Webuye West MP Dan Wanyama, hammered Tanzanian 3-0.
Yesterday, the Kenyan team beat Burundi with a similar score in the opening game. The team that comprises MPs Japhet Mutai, Brighton Bungei and senator Victor Prengei as well as staff members Davis Rotich and Simon Maina staged brilliant shows. In the first set, Kenya beat Tanzania 25-20 and then humbled them 27-17 before thrashing them 27-16 in the final set.
The netball team thrashed EALA team 44-12. Captained by Senator Judith Pareno, the Kenyan MPs that included Baringo Women Representative Gladwell Cheruiyot, senators Mercy Chebeny and Agnes Zawadi, staff members Caroline Wasilwa and Grace Madegwa outclassed their opponents on the pitch. The women MPs ran rings around their opponents in what earned them support from the enthusiastic crowd.
Kenya’s football team led by Senate Majority Leader Kipchumba Murkomen beat the hosts 2-0. Murkomen scored the in 20th and 67th minutes.
