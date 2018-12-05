All set for Copa Under-16 Africa Cup of Nations

207 Wednesday, December 5th 2018 at 00:00 GMT +3 | Wednesday, December 5th 2018 at 00:00 GMT +3 | Football By Elizabeth Mburugu:

Models during the unveiling of U16 COPA Coca-Cola Cup of Nations to be held in Kenya. Dec 4, 2018. [Jonah Onyango, Standard]

Kenya will host the first ever Copa Coca-Cola Under-16 Africa Cup of Nations next week in Nakuru County.

The event will bring together 12 boys and two girls’ teams that will be contesting continental top honours at Nakuru High School and Afraha Stadium from Monday to Saturday.

National Secondary Schools Under-16 boys and girls football champions St Anthony’s Kitale and Moi Girls Nangili will represent hosts Kenya.

Having been elevated to national team status, the duo will be featuring the country and not their respective schools.

The Kenyan boys will battle their compatriots from eleven other nations for the continental gong.

They will be up against Angola, Malawi, Uganda, Nigeria, Tanzania, Mozambique, Ethiopia, Zambia, Zimbabwe, Botswana and South Africa.

The girls on the other hand will be out to overpower Zimbabwe who are their only opponents in the championship.

Kenya Secondary Schools Sports Association (KSSSA) Chairman Peter Orero said he was looking forward to good performance from the Kenyan boys and girls.

“I am hopeful of good performance because I have confidence in our players and I know they will give their best.

“Tournaments like this produce quality players and I’m positive in years to come we will have stars who graduated from these tournaments,” Orero said.

He added that hosting the inaugural junior continental championship is timely with Kenya having qualified for next year’s Africa Cup of Nations.

“We are humbled to be hosting this event especially now that we are doing well in the sport as a nation. It is a milestone for us and it only means the future of our players is bright.”

Coca-Cola Kenya Senior Franchise Brand Manager Rodney Nzioka said the initiative was geared towards showcasing football talent in the grassroots.

“We are delighted to be associated with a platform to harness talent, nurture and give them an avenue to prosper.

“We are grateful to parents, the Ministry of Education and Secondary Schools for giving us a chance to develop the next generation of football stars. We are committed to its success.”