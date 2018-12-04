Cesar Azpilicueta signs new Chelsea deal

By Odero Charles: Tuesday, December 4th 2018 at 12:46 GMT +3 | Football
Cesar Azpilicueta has committed his future to the cluv Credit: AP

Good news for Chelsea fans - Chelsea defender Cesar Azpilicueta has signed a new contract until 2022.

The 29-year-old Spain international has made 298 appearances since arriving from Ligue 1 side Marseille in 2012.

He has since then won two Premier Leagues, one Europa League among a number of other titles at the club.

He has also thrived under Maurizio Sarri, and has started all 14 of Chelsea's Premier League games this seaosn.

Speaking to the club's website, he said: "I am really happy to extend my stay here at Chelsea. Since I came, I felt the joy and responsibility to play for this club, these fans, and every time I go on the pitch I try to do my best.

To get the latest soccer news, text 'SPORTS' to 22840.

"Hopefully there is a lot to come and we can keep Chelsea where it belongs."

Blues club director Marina Granovskaia added: "Cesar is one of our longest-serving players and has proven to be a fantastic acquisition over the past six years.

"His professionalism and consistency in that time have been second to none and he has also developed into one of the squad's most influential players.

"This new contract will take Cesar to 10 seasons at Chelsea, and we hope that over the next four years he will be a key part of our success."

Related Topics: Chelsea Europa League Premier Leagues
LATEST STORIES
Cesar Azpilicueta pens new deal at Chelsea
Cesar Azpilicueta pens new deal at Chelsea
Football 1 hour ago
Croatia court drops false testimony charges against Modric
Croatia court drops false testimony charges against Modric
Football 2 hours ago
Heartbroken Aubameyang finally responds to racist abuse after banana was thrown at him
Heartbroken Aubameyang finally responds to racist abuse after banana was thrown at him
Football 3 hours ago
POPULAR HEADLINES
Heartbroken Aubameyang finally responds to racist abuse after banana was thrown at him
Heartbroken Aubameyang finally responds to racist abuse after banana was thrown at him
Football 3 hours ago
Modric wins 2018 Ballon d'Or, breaks Messi-Ronaldo dominance
Modric wins 2018 Ballon d'Or, breaks Messi-Ronaldo dominance
Football 4 hours ago
Premier League club SACK manager
Premier League club SACK manager
Football 1 day ago
MORE POPULAR HEADLINES