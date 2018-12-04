Cesar Azpilicueta signs new Chelsea deal

77 Tuesday, December 4th 2018 at 12:46 GMT +3 | Tuesday, December 4th 2018 at 12:46 GMT +3 | Football By Odero Charles:

Cesar Azpilicueta has committed his future to the cluv Credit: AP

Good news for Chelsea fans - Chelsea defender Cesar Azpilicueta has signed a new contract until 2022.

The 29-year-old Spain international has made 298 appearances since arriving from Ligue 1 side Marseille in 2012.

He has since then won two Premier Leagues, one Europa League among a number of other titles at the club.

He has also thrived under Maurizio Sarri, and has started all 14 of Chelsea's Premier League games this seaosn.

Delighted to be a blue until 2022. Since I arrived in 2012, my desire has been always to give my best and fight for this club, and now more than ever, I feel the responsibility to bring more success to this family.



WE WILL KEEP THE BLUE FLAG FLYING HIGH !



???? @ChelseaFC pic.twitter.com/qbUDDAjfpS — César Azpilicueta (@CesarAzpi) December 4, 2018

Speaking to the club's website, he said: "I am really happy to extend my stay here at Chelsea. Since I came, I felt the joy and responsibility to play for this club, these fans, and every time I go on the pitch I try to do my best.

"Hopefully there is a lot to come and we can keep Chelsea where it belongs."

Blues club director Marina Granovskaia added: "Cesar is one of our longest-serving players and has proven to be a fantastic acquisition over the past six years.

"His professionalism and consistency in that time have been second to none and he has also developed into one of the squad's most influential players.

"This new contract will take Cesar to 10 seasons at Chelsea, and we hope that over the next four years he will be a key part of our success."