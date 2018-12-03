Chelsea star set to make shock move to Barcelona
By Game Yetu:
77Monday, December 3rd 2018 at 09:24 GMT +3 | Football
Barcelona have been rebuffed by Chelsea after an approach regarding a potential January move for Andreas Christensen.
The Spanish champions are currently looking into potential defensive reinforcements with Samuel Umtiti increasingly likely to undergo surgery on a knee injury.
Christensen is also rumoured to be wanted by AC Milan as he considers a move away from Stamford Bridge having become unhappy with his role under Maurizio Sarri.
