Chelsea star set to make shock move to Barcelona

By Game Yetu: Monday, December 3rd 2018 at 09:24 GMT +3 | Football
Andreas Christensen

Barcelona have been rebuffed by Chelsea after an approach regarding a potential January move for Andreas Christensen.

The Spanish champions are currently looking into potential defensive reinforcements with Samuel Umtiti increasingly likely to undergo surgery on a knee injury.

Christensen is also rumoured to be wanted by AC Milan as he considers a move away from Stamford Bridge having become unhappy with his role under Maurizio Sarri.

