View the latest EPL table after Arsenal come from behind to sink Spurs 4-2

77 Sunday, December 2nd 2018 at 19:27 GMT +3 | Sunday, December 2nd 2018 at 19:27 GMT +3 | Football By Reuters:

* Arsenal beat Tottenham 4-2 in scintillating north London derby

* Aubameyang scored from the spot after Vertonghen handball

* Dier equalised with a header before Kane scored from the spot

* Penalty was Kane's eighth goal in eight north London derbies

* Aubameyang pulled the Gunners level after the break

* Lacazette and Torreira both scored to give Arsenal two-goal win

* Vertonghen sent off near the end for bringing down Lacazette

* Arsenal visit Man United, Spurs host Southampton on Dec. 5

Arsenal came out on top in the north London derby on Sunday, sinking rivals Tottenham Hotspur 4-2 in a scintillating match at the Emirates and leapfrogging them to go fourth in the Premier League table.

A brace from Gabonese striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and strikes from Alexandre Lacazette and Lucas Torreira helped overhaul goals from Eric Dier and Harry Kane, who notched his eighth in eight derbies.

Aubameyang gave the home side the lead from the penalty spot in the 10th minute after a clumsy handball by Spurs' Jan Vertonghen, who flung his arm up to knock a corner kick off course and prevent Shkodran Mustafi from heading the ball goalward.

Tottenham flipped the match on its head within the half with goals from Eric Dier and Harry Kane, Dier heading in from a Christian Eriksen free kick and Kane scoring from the spot after Son Heung-min was judged to have been brought down in the area.

Aubameyang levelled again in the 56th minute before second-half substitute Lacazette put Arsenal ahead with a deflected strike from outside the area.

Torreira gave Arsenal a two-goal cushion minutes later, collecting a pass from Aubameyang, running forward unmarked and firing into the far corner past Hugo Lloris.

Arsenal, unbeaten in 19 games in all competitions, moved above Spurs into fourth place in the league on goal difference, with both teams on 30 points.