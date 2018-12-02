Kenya Cup: Nondies thump Oilers to stretch unbeaten run

Sunday, December 2nd 2018 | Rugby By Clement Wekulo:

KCB and Menengai Oilers players contest a scrum during the Kenya Cup match at RFUEA grounds on Nov 17, 2018. [Jonah Onyango]

Nondescripts upheld their unbeaten start to the 2018-19 Kenya Cup campaign with a 28-8 win over Menengai Oilers at the Impala Club yesterday.

It was the third straight win for the 1998 Kenya Cup champions who had earlier claimed the scalps of Homeboyz and KCB.

In their win against Oilers, Nondies scored through three tries, two conversions and three penalties as their opponents managed a solitary try and a penalty.

A low-scoring opening half saw Nondies take a slim 6-3 lead to the break courtesy of two penalties by fly-half Martin Juma.

On resumption, the first try of the match was delivered by Derrick Mbaire who powered his way over the tryline to hand Oilers a 8-6 advantage.

Full back Derrick Keyoga would however fail to add the extras, sending his conversion attempt onto the upright.

Nondies reclaimed the lead almost instantly as Steven Odhiambo capitalised on sloppy defending by Oilers to score a try which Juma converted.

Nondies then launched another attack which resulted in their second try, Fidel Oloo barging over from a moving maul for a try which Juma failed to convert. [Clement Wekulo]