Basketball: KPA dock Warriors in Game One of KBF play-offs

77 Sunday, December 2nd 2018 at 00:00 GMT +3 | Sunday, December 2nd 2018 at 00:00 GMT +3 | Basketball By Elizabeth Mburugu:

KPA's Victor Ochieng play against Blades during KBF Playoffs at Nyayo National Stadium Gymnasym on Saturday Nov 17, 2018. [Jonah Onyango, Standard]

Former Kenya Basketball Federation (KBF) men’s Premier League champions Ulinzi Warriors squandered a commanding 22 points half-time lead to fall to Kenya Ports Authority (KPA) yesterday.

The soldiers lost 77-74 in Game One of the men’s Premier League final playoffs at Nyayo Gymnasium.

The soldiers dominated the first two quarters taking a 41-19 lead at half-time.

Led by star player Eric Mutoro, Ulinzi outdid the holders KPA to take the first quarter 22-12.

They extended the dominance in the second period scoring an impressive 19 points with the dockers only slotting in seven.

However, the dockers returned stronger in the second half even as the soldiers maintained a 15-point lead for the better part of the match.

Despite trailing the soldiers by 22 points at half-time, KPA played as champions in the third quarter taking it 25-18 and reducing their lead to seven points to 17 points.

There was no looking back for the dockers who are seeking to retain the title as they defended well restraining the dockers in the final quarter as they sunk in 25 points against Ulinzi’s 15 to snatch the victory and take a 1-0 lead going into today’s Game Two.

In the women’s Premier League title chase, favourites KPA and Equity Bank Hawks took a 1-0 lead each after winning Game One ties against Storms and Strathmore University Swords respectively.

KPA who are out to successfully defend the title thrashed Storms 80-56 whereas 2016 champions Hawks beat Swords 65-39.

Linet Atieno starred for the dockers scoring 25 points, Bridgit Nanzala added 13 while Becky Nkatha and Ashley King top scored for Storms with 12 and 10.

KPA made their intentions known from the onset ruling the court as Storms struggled to settle.

They took the first quarter 23-12 before adding 19 points for a comfortable 42-26 half-time lead.

Storms seemed to have regained their footing after the break scoring 19 points against KPA’s 14.

However, their effort was not good enough to help them salvage the game as they failed to maintain the momentum in the final period allowing KPA to take it 24-11. [Elizabeth Mburugu]