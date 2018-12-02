Rugby: Kabras Sugar find sweetness in Nakuru

Kenyan international Felix Ayange inspired Kabras Sugar to their third consecutive win against Nakuru RFC in Kakamega yesterday after thrashing the visitors 50-8 to maintain their lead at the top of the Kenya Cup standings.

Ayange, fresh from the 2019 World Cup repechage in France with the national 15s team, secured a hat-trick of tries with Kabras bagging a total of eight tries with five conversions in the match the sugarmen dominated.

The sugar millers started on a high with Brian Tanga handing the Kakamega-based club the first try with only five minutes from kick off with Ugandan international Philip Wokorach converting to make it 7-0.

Two minutes later, Ayange made his mark getting his first try of the game but Liam Bason missed the conversation.

Nakuru defence

Kabras then showed that they are title contenders like they did in 2016 when they won the Kenya Cup when Tanga danced through the Nakuru defence to assist Ayange’s second try of the game.

Nakuru tried to get back into the game with a penalty and a try by Philip Owuor and Collins Onyango, but Kabras pacy winger Paul Nyabuto scored the fourth try for the millers to lead 24-8 by half time.

In the second half, Ayange completed his hat-trick with Fabian Olando, Philip Wokorach and Barry Robinson making sure Kabras got their biggest win of the season so far.

Kabras head coach Henly Du Plessis said he was happy with the performance saying they are now going to focus on their next game.

“We dominated the game from the start to the end. And to make it better we won with a big score which is a motivation to the team. Our focus is now on the next game,” Du Plessis said.

Meanwhile, Montpellier lock forward Paul Willemse will be available for France in the Six Nations after announcing on Friday that his French citizenship had been confirmed this week, adds AFP. [Washington Onyango]