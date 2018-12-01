KCB keen to lock safe as Mwamba prepare to raid

Saturday, December 1st 2018 at 00:00 GMT +3 | Rugby By Clement Wekulo:

Oscar Simiyu of KCB dives for a try in their Kenya Cup match against Menengai Oilers at RFUEA grounds on Nov 17, 2018. [Jonah Onyango]

KCB will be keen to hit back from the 27-22 loss to Nondescripts when they host Mwamba in a Kenya Cup round three match in Ruaraka today.

Last week’s setback ended the Bankers’ 20-month unbeaten run and according to assistant coach Dennis Mwanja, the six-time Kenya Cup champions are ready to get back on their feet.

“We are heading to the match with renewed energy and we shall not underrate Mwamba. Our intention is to play with greater commitment and resolve because we know every team wants to beat us. It’s up to the players to rise to the occasion,” Mwanja told The Standard Sports.

KCB occupy fourth position on the 12-team log and a bonus point win over Kulabu could see them rise to the helm, depending on results from other fixtures.

“We are calm and we shall take the game as it comes. The loss to Nondies served as a wake-up call because we have not lost for 20 months and perhaps it came to a point where the players forgot the feeling of losing,” Mwanja said.

At the Impala Club, hosts Impala Saracens are scheduled to face university outfit Strathmore Leos in one of two matches lined up at the venue.

Impala, 26-22 winners over Nakuru RFC on Matchday Two are among three sides that are yet to taste defeat this term. The other unbeaten teams are 2016 champions Kabras Sugar and Nondies.

“We must ensure we fix our decision making and we should also be more clinical in our execution. We wasted a lot of chances in our last meeting against Strathmore at the Floodlit tournament,” Impala coach Frank Ndong said.

In Strathmore, Ndong’s charges face a side that is currently in relegation zone after a winless start to the campaign. The students went down 20-15 to Nakuru in their opener before a 23-10 drubbing at the hands of Mean Machine.

Meanwhile, Nakuru RFC make the long trip to Kakamega Showgrounds to face Kabras Sugar in the Rai derby with head coach Mitch Ocholla exuding confidence.

“We are travelling there with a positive mindset and we hope to give Kabras a good game of rugby,” Ocholla said.

From the squad that did duty against Impala, Nakuru will miss the services of one player, Simon Wariuki. The fly-half is ruled out due to personal commitments.

“We are looking forward to a big match and the boys are good to go,” Ocholla said.