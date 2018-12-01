Rugby Championship: Kisumu and Bulls eye another good outing
Kisumu RFC head coach Howard Okwemba believes they can continue with good form when they face Resolution Kisii in the 2019 KRU Championship today.
Okwemba told The Standard Sports that the lakeside team is ready to make it three wins in a row when they visit the wounded Resolution Kisii at Gusii Stadium.
“We a tough tie now that they will be at home with lots of running and physical contests in the forwards and set pieces. We will put our best foot forward and take the game to them,” he said.
In Kakamega, the Bull Ring will host another top game as Western Bulls host Kitale RFC.
Bulls will be without influential captain Treasure Odundo who is suspended.
Bulls coach Bram Shikanda is however confident his bulls will pull through and maintain the unbeaten run.
“I believe in my team even though we will miss Odundo, but we are still sharp and focused,” he said. [Washington Onyango]
