Chess: East Africa’s best Ssegwanyi wins Mocha Kisii Open
Ssegwanyi wins Mocha Open
East Africa’s top seed Arthur Ssegwanyi won the Mocha Kisii Chess Open title in Kisii over the weekend.
The tournament was sponsored by Head of Chess Kenya Women Winfred Thitu and Mocha Hotel.
Over 60 national and international players took part in the Open.
The tournament formed part of Chess Kenya Federation's programme of promoting the game in all areas.
Get the latest sports news updates. Subscribe to our SMS sports service by texting 'SPORTS' to 22840.
Uganda’s Ssegwanyi won the open section tied with compatriot Patrick Kawuma, upstaging players from Kenya, Uganda and South Sudan.
International Master Ssegwanyi and Fide Master Kawuma, who both represent Equity Bank, defeated five opponents and drew once, to amass five-and-a-half points.
Kenya Commercial Bank’s Haruna Nsubuga was third with five points with Kenya’s Sang Ricky and South Sudan’s James Panchol tied on fourth.
In ladies' matches, Woman Candidate Master Joyce Nyamai won with three and a half points.
LATEST STORIES
Shock as three Chelsea stars set for AC Milan move in January
Rugby: Kabras maintain top spot with win over Blak Blad
Rugby: Homeboyz name 12 for Dubai assignment
Golf: Nyambogo wins Diwali tourney
Hockey: Bungoma Farmers top National league
Barca superstar Dembele delivers Good news to Arsenal about signing him
- Latest update on Mourinho going back to Real Madrid after receiving request Football 14 hours ago
- Golf: Winner receives new TaylorMade R15 460CC driver valued at Sh45,000Golf 1 day ago
- Golf: Mickelson beats Woods in $9m winner-take-all matchGolf 1 day ago
- Rugby: Kabras maintain top spot with win over Blak BladRugby 8 hours ago
- Rugby: Homeboyz name 12 for Dubai assignmentRugby 8 hours ago
- Hockey: MMU close in on Premier League PromotionHockey 1 day ago
- Missing Kenyan rugby player found partying after thorough searchRugby 3 days ago