Chess: East Africa’s best Ssegwanyi wins Mocha Kisii Open

77 Tuesday, November 27th 2018 at 00:00 GMT +3 | Tuesday, November 27th 2018 at 00:00 GMT +3 | Sports By Washington Onyango:

Ssegwanyi wins Mocha Open

East Africa’s top seed Arthur Ssegwanyi won the Mocha Kisii Chess Open title in Kisii over the weekend.

The tournament was sponsored by Head of Chess Kenya Women Winfred Thitu and Mocha Hotel.

Over 60 national and international players took part in the Open.

The tournament formed part of Chess Kenya Federation's programme of promoting the game in all areas.

Uganda’s Ssegwanyi won the open section tied with compatriot Patrick Kawuma, upstaging players from Kenya, Uganda and South Sudan.

International Master Ssegwanyi and Fide Master Kawuma, who both represent Equity Bank, defeated five opponents and drew once, to amass five-and-a-half points.

Kenya Commercial Bank’s Haruna Nsubuga was third with five points with Kenya’s Sang Ricky and South Sudan’s James Panchol tied on fourth.

In ladies' matches, Woman Candidate Master Joyce Nyamai won with three and a half points.