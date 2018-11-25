2018/2019 View English Premier League, Bundesliga, La Liga, Serie A, Ligue 1 top scorers

77 Sunday, November 25th 2018 at 21:54 GMT +3 | Sunday, November 25th 2018 at 21:54 GMT +3 | Football By Game Yetu:

Premier League Top Scorers

Top Scorers in the Premier League on Sunday 1 S. Agüero (Manchester City) 8 P. Aubameyang (Arsenal) 2 E. Hazard (Chelsea) 7 H. Kane (Tottenham) A. Mitrovi? (Fulham) G. Murray (Brighton and Hove Albion) Mohamed Salah (Liverpool) R. Sterling (Manchester City) 3 Richarlison (Everton) 6 S. Mané (Liverpool) A. Martial (Manchester United) G. Sigurðsson (Everton) C. Wilson (Bournemouth) 4 M. Arnautovi? (West Ham) 5 David Silva (Manchester City) J. King (Bournemouth) A. Lacazette (Arsenal) Álvaro Morata (Chelsea) R. Pereyra (Watford) L. Sané (Manchester City) A. Schürrle (Fulham)

Serie A Top Scorers

Top Scorers in the Serie A on Sunday 1 Cristiano Ronaldo (Juventus) 9 K. Pi?tek (Genoa CFC) 2 C. Immobile (Lazio) 8 3 M. Icardi (Inter Milan) 7 L. Insigne (SSC Napoli) D. Mertens (SSC Napoli) 4 F. Caputo (Empoli) 6 R. de Paul (Udinese) G. Defrel (Sampdoria) M. Mandžuki? (Juventus) L. Pavoletti (Cagliari Calcio) 5 M. Benassi (Fiorentina) 5 S. El Shaarawy (Roma) G. Higuaín (AC Milan) Y. Gervinho (Parma Calcio 1913) 6 A. Belotti (Torino) 4 K. Boateng (US Sassuolo Calcio) Suso (AC Milan) A. Gómez (Atalanta) A. Milik (SSC Napoli) A. Petagna (SocietÅ Polisportiva Ars et Labor 2013) F. Quagliarella (Sampdoria) F. Santander (Bologna)

Ligue 1 Top Scorers

Top Scorers in the Ligue 1 on Saturday 1 K. Mbappé (Paris Saint-Germain) 11 E. Sala (Nantes) 2 Neymar (Paris Saint-Germain) 10 3 E. Cavani (Paris Saint-Germain) 9 4 N. Pépé (Lille OSC Métropole) 8 5 J. Bamba (Lille OSC Métropole) 7 F. Kamano (Bordeaux) F. Thauvin (Marseille) 6 W. Khazri (AS Saint-Étienne) 6 G. Laborde (Montpellier HSC) L. Mothiba (Strasbourg) M. Thuram (En Avant Guingamp) 7 H. Aouar (Lyon) 5 A. Delort (Montpellier HSC) M. Depay (Lyon) R. Falcao (Monaco) 8 S. Bahoken (Angers) 4 Nuno Da Costa (Strasbourg) M. Gradel (Toulouse) D. Payet (Marseille) I. Sarr (Stade Rennais) B. Traoré (Lyon)

Bundesliga Top Scorers

Top Scorers in the Bundesliga on Sunday 1 Paco Alcácer (Borussia Dortmund) 9 S. Haller (Eintracht Frankfurt) L. Jovi? (Eintracht Frankfurt) 2 A. Pléa (Borussia Mönchengladbach) 8 M. Reus (Borussia Dortmund) 3 A. Finnbogason (Augsburg) 7 T. Hazard (Borussia Mönchengladbach) R. Lewandowski (Bayern München) 4 O. Duda (Hertha Berlin) 6 R. Nelson (Hoffenheim) T. Werner (Leipzig) Y. Poulsen (Leipzig) 5 J. Hofmann (Borussia Mönchengladbach) 5 V. Ibiševi? (Hertha Berlin) D. Lukebakio (Düsseldorfer TuS Fortuna 1895) A. Rebi? (Eintracht Frankfurt) K. Volland (Bayer Leverkusen) W. Weghorst (Wolfsburg)

Spanish La Liga Top Scorers

Lionel Messi. Barcelona.

Luis Suárez. Barcelona

Iago Aspas. Celta Vigo.

Cristhian Stuani. Girona

Borja Iglesias. Espanyol

Roger Martí Levante

André Silva. Sevilla

Maxi Gómez. Celta Vigo