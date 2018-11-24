Football: Ulinzi Stars face Bandari today

Saturday, November 24th 2018 | By Ernest Ndunda:

Former national league champions Ulinzi play Bandari in an off-season build-up match today (Saturday) at Serani playground in Mombasa.

The clash is expected to be a thriller as both teams are on form after their recent friendlies.

The match will be the last for Ulinzi’s three week Mombasa tour before returning to their base on Monday.

Ulinzi Stars Coach Dunstan Nyaudo said he is impressed with his team since their arrival in Mombasa.

In their first friendly match against Mwatate United, Ulinzi won the match 4-1 and went ahead to beat Coast Modern Coast Rangers with the same margin at Bomu stadium. He soldiers also beat a combined Mombasa side 2-1.

