Nicklas Bendtner jailed: Ex-Arsenal star WILL go to prison after dropping appeal
Former Arsenal forward Nicklas Bendtner will face time behind bars after dropping his appeal against an assault conviction.
The Danish international forward is now set to spend 50 days in prison after he was found guilty of assaulting a taxi driver in Copenhagen, having reportedly not paid the cab's £5 fare.
Bendtner - who was with his girlfriend at the time of the incident in September - admitted that he punched the driver, who suffered a broken jaw, and threw an object at him, but in court he claimed that he was provoked.
"I responded in self-defence," he said.
"I was surprised by it, but I hit him in the head with my hand.
"I thought the driver would hurt me. As we confronted each other, we lifted our arms at the same time, and I hit him first."
Get the latest sports news updates. Subscribe to our SMS sports service by texting 'SPORTS' to 22840.
On Wednesday, the State Prosecutor of Copenhagen confirmed that they would not be appealing the guilty verdict, confirming that Bendtner would have to pay his fine of 1,500 kroner (£179) and go to prison.
It is not known when his jail sentence will start.
The incident was just the latest in the colourful career of the 30-year-old forward, who has also spent time at Birmingham City, Sunderland, Juventus, Wolfsburg and Nottingham Forest.
He is still contracted to Norwegian club Rosenborg and has scored 30 goals in 81 games for Denmark.
The forward scored 45 goals in 171 games for Arsenal but failed to win a trophy during his time at the club.
LATEST STORIES
‘Sonkonisation’: How Governors in Kenya can learn from Mike Sonko
Missing Kenyan rugby player found partying after thorough search
Usain Bolt contacted by top European club for potential deal
Didier Drogba retires
- Two-day Hill Climb set for Naivasha tomorrowSports 12 hours ago
- Missing Kenyan rugby player found partying after thorough searchRugby 1 hour ago
- Ex-Liverpool striker Robbie Fowler arrives in KenyaFootball 4 hours ago
- Marcus Rashford 'ready to quit Man Utd for Real Madrid' Football 1 day ago
- Manchester United accidentally ‘announce’ transfer of goalkeeper [Photos]Football 1 day ago
- VAR to be used in Premier LeagueFootball 1 week ago
- How Kenyans threw caution to the wind in OmanCricket 1 week ago