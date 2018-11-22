Emerging Stars set date with Logarusic’s Sudan

By Gilbert Wandera: Thursday, November 22nd 2018 at 00:00 GMT +3 | Football
[PHOTO: COURTESY]

Kenya’s Emerging Stars will play Sudan in the second round of the Olympic qualifiers. The match will be played in March next year.

Sudan made it past Seychelles on Tuesday night after winning the return leg 1-0. The two teams had drawn 1-1 in the first leg match last week.

For Sudan coach Zradvko Logarusic he will be returning to Kenya since he left AFC Leopards two years ago.

The Croatian first came to Kenya in 2013 and was coach of Gor Mahia for two seasons. He left in 2015 only to return a year later to handle AFC Leopards.

He didn’t last long in his second stint and he left to try out national team football after he was signed as coach of Sudan national team.

Kenya’s neighbours Uganda and Tanzania failed to make it to the second round of the tournament after matches played on Tuesday night.

Get the latest sports news updates. Subscribe to our SMS sports service by texting 'SPORTS' to 22840.

Uganda were edged out 2-1 by South Sudan. The Sudanese side had lost the first leg match 1-0 but recovered to win the return leg 2-0.

They will meet Tunisia in the second round next year.

Tanzania on the other hand lost to Burundi on goal aggregate after the return match ended 3-3.

Burundi has won the first leg 2-0 and the second leg ended 3-1 in favour of Tanzania.

Rwanda were humiliated 5-0 by Democratic Republic of Congo.

Related Topics: Emerging Stars Olympic Seychelles
LATEST STORIES
‘Sonkonisation’: How Governors in Kenya can learn from Mike Sonko
‘Sonkonisation’: How Governors in Kenya can learn from Mike Sonko
Football 8 minutes ago
Missing Kenyan rugby player found partying after thorough search
Missing Kenyan rugby player found partying after thorough search
Rugby 1 hour ago
How Nyayo Stadium’s new tunnels will keep hooligans away from the pitch
How Nyayo Stadium’s new tunnels will keep hooligans away from the pitch
Football 1 hour ago
POPULAR HEADLINES
How Nyayo Stadium’s new tunnels will keep hooligans away from the pitch
How Nyayo Stadium’s new tunnels will keep hooligans away from the pitch
Football 1 hour ago
Usain Bolt contacted by top European club for potential deal
Usain Bolt contacted by top European club for potential deal
Football 18 hours ago
Didier Drogba retires
Didier Drogba retires
Football 12 hours ago
MORE POPULAR HEADLINES