Emerging Stars set date with Logarusic’s Sudan

207 Thursday, November 22nd 2018 at 00:00 GMT +3 | Thursday, November 22nd 2018 at 00:00 GMT +3 | Football By Gilbert Wandera:

[PHOTO: COURTESY]

Kenya’s Emerging Stars will play Sudan in the second round of the Olympic qualifiers. The match will be played in March next year.

Sudan made it past Seychelles on Tuesday night after winning the return leg 1-0. The two teams had drawn 1-1 in the first leg match last week.

For Sudan coach Zradvko Logarusic he will be returning to Kenya since he left AFC Leopards two years ago.

The Croatian first came to Kenya in 2013 and was coach of Gor Mahia for two seasons. He left in 2015 only to return a year later to handle AFC Leopards.

He didn’t last long in his second stint and he left to try out national team football after he was signed as coach of Sudan national team.

Kenya’s neighbours Uganda and Tanzania failed to make it to the second round of the tournament after matches played on Tuesday night.

Uganda were edged out 2-1 by South Sudan. The Sudanese side had lost the first leg match 1-0 but recovered to win the return leg 2-0.

They will meet Tunisia in the second round next year.

Tanzania on the other hand lost to Burundi on goal aggregate after the return match ended 3-3.

Burundi has won the first leg 2-0 and the second leg ended 3-1 in favour of Tanzania.

Rwanda were humiliated 5-0 by Democratic Republic of Congo.