Latest update on identity of Sh160 Billion jackpot winner

By Odero Charles: Friday, October 26th 2018 at 19:32 GMT +3 | Sports
The Lucky ticket holder's billion dollar win makes it the largest in South Carolina since a Powerball win in 2003 (AAP)

Someone won the $1.6 billion (sh.160 billion) lottery prize - but the winner's identity remains a mystery as nobody has come forward to claim the prize.

The ticket, sold in South Carolina, matched the five numbers 5, 28, 62, 65, 70 and the Mega Ball 5 that were drawn on Tuesday night.

The buyer of the ticket beat the odds of 1 in 303 million to win the Mega Millions drawing for one of the largest jackpots in U.S. history.

Winners usually have months or even years to collect their prizes after finding their long-forgotten ticket in unexpected places. 

Forgotten lottery ticket under bed

However, lottery winners can often decide to remain anonymous, if their state will let them.

South Carolina is one of only eight states in the US — along with Delaware, Georgia, Kansas, Maryland, North Dakota, Ohio and Texas — where winners can remain anonymous.

Get the latest World Cup news updates. Subscribe to our SMS sports service by texting 'SPORTS' to 22840.

Anyone who hit all six numbers to win the jackpot can choose an immediate cash payment of $904 million or receive the $1.6 billion prize over 29 years.

Related Topics: lottery ticket Mega Millions
LATEST STORIES
Mourinho sends powerful message to Lukaku ahead of Sunday’s game against Everton
Mourinho sends powerful message to Lukaku ahead of Sunday’s game against Everton
Football 21 minutes ago
Latest update on identity of Sh160 Billion jackpot winner
Latest update on identity of Sh160 Billion jackpot winner
Sports 1 hour ago
Manchester United set to sign new goalkeeper
Manchester United set to sign new goalkeeper
Premier League 5 hours ago
POPULAR HEADLINES
Sanchez to leave Manchester United in January – and he’s already picked his next club
Sanchez to leave Manchester United in January – and he’s already picked his next club
Football 22 hours ago
Is something amiss with Romelu Lukaku?
Is something amiss with Romelu Lukaku?
Football 21 hours ago
#GameYetuNaBetin: Brace yourself for an epic Premier League weekend
#GameYetuNaBetin: Brace yourself for an epic Premier League weekend
Premier League 7 hours ago
MORE POPULAR HEADLINES