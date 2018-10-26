Latest update on identity of Sh160 Billion jackpot winner
Someone won the $1.6 billion (sh.160 billion) lottery prize - but the winner's identity remains a mystery as nobody has come forward to claim the prize.
The ticket, sold in South Carolina, matched the five numbers 5, 28, 62, 65, 70 and the Mega Ball 5 that were drawn on Tuesday night.
The buyer of the ticket beat the odds of 1 in 303 million to win the Mega Millions drawing for one of the largest jackpots in U.S. history.
Winners usually have months or even years to collect their prizes after finding their long-forgotten ticket in unexpected places.
However, lottery winners can often decide to remain anonymous, if their state will let them.
South Carolina is one of only eight states in the US — along with Delaware, Georgia, Kansas, Maryland, North Dakota, Ohio and Texas — where winners can remain anonymous.
Get the latest World Cup news updates. Subscribe to our SMS sports service by texting 'SPORTS' to 22840.
Anyone who hit all six numbers to win the jackpot can choose an immediate cash payment of $904 million or receive the $1.6 billion prize over 29 years.
LATEST STORIES
Mourinho sends powerful message to Lukaku ahead of Sunday’s game against Everton
Latest update on identity of Sh160 Billion jackpot winner
Manchester United set to sign new goalkeeper
Sanchez to leave Manchester United in January – and he’s already picked his next club
Is something amiss with Romelu Lukaku?
#GameYetuNaBetin: Brace yourself for an epic Premier League weekend
- Latest update on identity of Sh160 Billion jackpot winner Sports 1 hour ago
- Shocking reason why Manchester United won’t be selling Pogba revealedFootball 1 day ago
- Roads to be closed on Sunday for StanChart MarathonAthletics 1 day ago
- Dembele to lead Tottenham exodus in JanuaryPremier League 6 hours ago
- Manchester United set to sign new goalkeeper Premier League 5 hours ago
- ‘Here’s what I said to my players at half-time’ – Unai Emery reveals Football 12 hours ago
- K’Ogalo: What witchcraft keeps attracting prodigal sons back to Gor Mahia?Football 12 hours ago