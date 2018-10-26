Latest update on identity of Sh160 Billion jackpot winner

Friday, October 26th 2018 at 19:32 GMT +3 | Sports By Odero Charles:

The Lucky ticket holder's billion dollar win makes it the largest in South Carolina since a Powerball win in 2003 (AAP)

Someone won the $1.6 billion (sh.160 billion) lottery prize - but the winner's identity remains a mystery as nobody has come forward to claim the prize.

The ticket, sold in South Carolina, matched the five numbers 5, 28, 62, 65, 70 and the Mega Ball 5 that were drawn on Tuesday night.

The buyer of the ticket beat the odds of 1 in 303 million to win the Mega Millions drawing for one of the largest jackpots in U.S. history.

Winners usually have months or even years to collect their prizes after finding their long-forgotten ticket in unexpected places. Forgotten lottery ticket under bed

However, lottery winners can often decide to remain anonymous, if their state will let them.

South Carolina is one of only eight states in the US — along with Delaware, Georgia, Kansas, Maryland, North Dakota, Ohio and Texas — where winners can remain anonymous.

Anyone who hit all six numbers to win the jackpot can choose an immediate cash payment of $904 million or receive the $1.6 billion prize over 29 years.